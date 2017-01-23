Readers rave about lost keys help, rant about bus driver leaving them stranded in the rain

RAVE To the kind person who found my keys in a Green Lake parking lot and placed them conspicuously at the beginning of the trail so I could easily find them. It may have been a small gesture for you, but it was everything to me. I’ve always loved Green Lake and the spirit of most of the visitors there enjoying the park.

RANT To the transit driver who saw me running to catch his bus and deliberately closed the door before I could board, leaving me out in the deluge of rain while he drove off with me knocking on the door. I hope he does a better job in the future of leaving a positive impression on the many people he comes into contact with on a daily basis.