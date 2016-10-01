Readers rave about free parking, rant about run-over bunny

RAVE To whoever left an unused parking sticker good for several hours on the parking-ticket dispenser. I was running late to an audition, found a parking spot, quickly went to pay and was happy to find the parking sticker. Thank you for such a kind gesture and for saving me money. P.S., I got the part!

RANT To the heartless, cruel individual who drove several feet off the road to kill a bunny rabbit. I walked by him, a beautiful brown rabbit, eating grass a few feet off the park roadway, and later that day found him dead in the exact spot I’d seen him earlier, with clear tire tracks crossing into the grass so it’s obvious it was done on purpose. You must have had a tough life to do such a thing, but this little bunny was a total innocent.