Readers rave about help from friends after surgery, rant about people rudely or illegally merging

RAVE To my two married friends who moved in with me for a month following major surgery so I could recover at home instead of a rehab center. One is super capable and organized, the other is a retired operating room nurse; what a great combo! Later I needed neck surgery and again one of them moved in with me for two weeks so I could recover at home. They win my “Angel-of-the-Year” awards. How does one get so blessed?

RANT To drivers who wait until the last minute to bully their way into a very backed-up line to get on I-90, and even worse, single-occupant vehicles who think the rules don’t apply to them and use the HOV lane to avoid the line. Rave to law-abiding people who wait in line for 20-30 minutes to go a 1/2 mile.