Readers rave about mom’s Black History project, rant about no parking at Don Armeni boat ramp.

RAVE Well done to the mother teaching her daughter to take the initiative to research influential black women. The imagination of this woman is impressive and linking her pictures to those famous women is brilliant. This project demonstrates how creative involvement of parents with their children will pay off with a better-educated future generation. Well done, Mom.

RANT Why does the Parks Department forbid parking at the parking lot at the Don Armeni Boat Ramp facility during the times of year when there are so few boats/trailers using it? The only time the lot is used heavily by boats/trailers is during fishing season and summer recreational boating. The lot is empty much of the year, and it’s a great place to view our beautiful city!