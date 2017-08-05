Readers rave about garbage collection drivers, rant about Blue Angels making pets anxious

RAVE To our garbage-collection drivers who continue performing their physically difficult task in this oppressive heat and smoke-filled air. Leaving them an ice-cold drink would be a good thank you. I left a cold drink out for our driver and got back an unexpectedly long thanks.

RANT I wish the Blue Angels would stay over Lake Washington while practicing. Our dog, and I’m sure other people’s pets, got very anxious when they flew directly over our house several times. It seemed like they were almost close enough to touch.