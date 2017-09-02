Readers rave about mail delivery, rant about ride share bicycles everywhere

RAVE We live off quite a ways off a main road, and more than once our local mailperson has walked down our very long driveway to our front porch to deliver items that won’t fit in our locking mailbox. Above and beyond service from ones who seldom get praised!

RANT Why is it that we have to put up with orange and green bike share bikes parked all over the city? They’re left in the middle of sidewalks blocking pedestrians and wheelchairs, and I saw seven in various places on a walk through the Arboretum. It doesn’t seem very fair to allow this type of aggressive, free advertising on our city streets and parks.