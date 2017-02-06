Readers praise night sky, rant about charity solicitations

RAVE For last Tuesday night’s sky with its triangle of quarter Moon, Venus and Mars, and the clear night sky so it could be seen. A nice reminder that order exists beyond the bounds of our atmosphere, despite how chaotic things may be down here.

RANT To charities who wastefully send pleas for contributions with address labels, calendars, greeting cards, tote bags, coins, etc., then follow up with a reminder of the “gift,” requesting a contribution. I receive these solicitations every day and wonder how many of these organizations sharing/selling mailing lists are targeting vulnerable segments of the population who may not understand they’re not obligated to make a donation when they receive these unsolicited “gifts.” I only donate to causes that don’t participate in these practices.