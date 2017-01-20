Readers rave about hospital staff, rant about dog owners not following rules

RAVE To the hospital staff who took care of my husband during a recent day surgery, providing needed courage, hope, kindness, respect and lots of medical expertise. Thank you, healers, he’s doing great!

RANT To the many self-absorbed dog owners who refuse to follow the rules and keep their dogs on leash and off the beaches at our city parks, then get nasty when you point it out to them. Not everyone wants your dog jumping up on them and neither does the park’s wildlife. There’s a concept of being willing to agree to certain reasonable “rules” in life, it’s called being civilized. And there’s a word for a world where people only follow the rules they personally like, it’s called anarchy.