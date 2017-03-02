Readers rave about King County Water Taxi, rant about salt on streets and sidewalks.

RAVE After waiting an hour for a bus during Monday’s traffic meltdown, a fellow traveler said the magic words, “Water Taxi.” Dozens of us trudged down to the waterfront to join a line of 278 souls who were loaded onto the Water Taxi and transported on comfortable seats to West Seattle, where shuttles were waiting to take us home. Well done to the King County Water Taxi and its efficient staff!

RANT For the decision to salt Seattle roads and sidewalks a day after the recent snow, which didn’t stick much downtown in the first place. That salt washes down drains and isn’t good for Puget Sound and marine life.