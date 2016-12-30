Readers rave about fixed flat, rant about Sheraton line-cutter.

RAVE For the man who rescued my 90-year-old aunt at Fred Meyer when she had a flat tire. She called me and I brought a can of compressed air, but the tire had a big hole and wouldn’t inflate. This man appeared, pitched in and took off the flat and put on the spare. We offered him money but he wouldn’t take it. He was our Christmas angel who appeared out of nowhere.

RANT To the woman at the Sheraton’s Gingerbread Village exhibit who encouraged her kids to sneak under the rope, and then joined them, cutting in front of the long line of people waiting. Then she defiantly smiled at the rest of us. Nice role modeling, Mom!