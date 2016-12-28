Readers rave about recycle truck driver Santa, rant about rude Seahawks fans.

RAVE To the Waste Management recycle truck driver dressed as Santa two days before Christmas.

RANT To Seahawks “fans” who booed their team when they were struggling, cursed those around them who yelled when the offense was on the field, and picked fights with other Hawks fans as they made their way home after a tough loss. All on Christmas Eve, no less! If you can’t restrain yourselves from acting in a way that disgraces your team and your city, then please stay home.