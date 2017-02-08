Readers rave about help after accident, rant about hit-and-run car damage

RAVE I recently caused an accident, turning left on a yellow light. No sooner had my car stopped moving than a nurse was assessing me, and two strong men helped me get my door open and pushed the car out of the intersection. The occupants of the other car were fortunately unhurt and kindly checked on my well-being. Firemen and police officers were uniformly kind and efficient; so was the tow-truck driver who went above and beyond and drove me home. The police officer who cited me reminded me that the most important thing was that we were alive and OK and the city worker who cleaned up the street urged me to be checked out if I didn’t feel well later. Thank you, everyone; I appreciate you all!

RANT To the driver who sideswiped my parked car, breaking off my side mirror, and didn’t leave a note. Not to accept responsibility is not only against the law, it reflects your lack of respect for damaging private property. Repairing the damage was an unwelcome $550 expense.