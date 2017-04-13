Readers rave about Central Wa. University hosting archery tournament, rant about Pronto bike stations

RAVE For Archery Club students and staff at Central Washington University for their time and energy to set up and support Washington’s secondary students in state archery competition, ensuring a safe, enjoyable event.

RANT To the ugly Pronto bike system stations left behind after the program’s recent end, serving as a reminder of this civic albatross.