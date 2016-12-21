Readers rave about gift of stamps, rant about drivers not using turn signals.
RAVE To the woman at the post office who gave me her extra Christmas stamps so I wouldn’t have to stand in a long line for the stamp machine to finish my Christmas cards. Thank you for your holiday spirit!
RANT Why aren’t there more turn-signal repair shops, and why hasn’t someone developed an app to tell people when the traffic light has turned green?
