Readers rave about gift of stamps, rant about drivers not using turn signals.

By
The Seattle Times

RAVE To the woman at the post office who gave me her extra Christmas stamps so I wouldn’t have to stand in a long line for the stamp machine to finish my Christmas cards. Thank you for your holiday spirit!

RANT Why aren’t there more turn-signal repair shops, and why hasn’t someone developed an app to tell people when the traffic light has turned green?

