Readers rave about returned wallet, rant about Oregon eclipse traffic

RAVE While visiting the Seattle Veterans Medical facility, my husband left his wallet on the chair when he was called in for his appointment. When he discovered it was missing twenty minutes later, he went to the lobby, frantic, to discover that some wonderful person had turned it in at the receptionist desk. Many thanks to the lovely, thoughtful person who turned it in, changing our day from an already stressful one to assuring us there are wonderful people in this city.

RANT Rant to the Oregon Department of Transportation for not helping smooth out traffic flow on Monday. After an amazing morning of watching the eclipse they should have been at the Columbia crossing at I-97 to help smooth out traffic flow so it wouldn’t have taken two hours to go ten miles. Rave to the Washington DOT for having flaggers at traffic lights on the other side of the bridge to manage traffic perfectly and get us on our way at near the speed limit once we crossed the border.