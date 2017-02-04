Readers rave about returned wallet, rant about jaywalkers.

RAVE To the person who found my wallet I’d lost at Goodwill and turned it in, and to Goodwill personnel for tracking me down so I could retrieve it. Thank you for saving me from a nightmare. I’ll pay it forward.

RANT To the two women jaywalking across a busy boulevard as drivers were blinded by the winter sun reflecting off the wet road surface. Luckily those same conditions revealed your silhouettes in time for us to see you and apply the brakes. Please be more careful.