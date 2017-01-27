Readers rave about Women’s March bus driver, rant about noisy news helicopters

RAVE To the Metro bus driver taking people home after the Women’s March, asking passengers in the crowded bus to keep moving back to get more in and telling people paying with cash to not bother to pay. When the bus couldn’t fit any more passengers and the door was closed, the driver got on his speaker and said, “Once upon a time there was a bus in Seattle that changed the world.”

RANT To news helicopters who hover for hours over residential neighborhoods, filling our days with noise. People live here–have some respect.