Readers rave about daffodils, rant about violent shirt at school.

By
The Seattle Times

RAVE To whoever planted all the lovely daffodils on the west side of Mountlake Boulevard East. They’re so cheery and put a smile on my face whenever I go by.

RANT To the dad wearing a shirt with a large assault rifle on the back and the motto of an armed political revolution while picking up his young son from elementary school. Your son would have been sent home or more for wearing that.

The Seattle Times publishes reader rants and raves on a space-available basis. We reserve the right to edit for length or content. Send yours to rantandrave@seattletimes.com. For more Rant & Rave, see our forums at: forums.seattletimes.com.