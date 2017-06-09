With its mix of mushrooms, spices and cannabis-infused butter, this gravy makes a great base for whatever else you’ve got lying around.

Making a good mushroom gravy is a skill that every cook should master. This is a recipe that comes together easily, and makes a great base for whatever else you’ve got lying around. And you can morph it into anything you like, including a pot pie, a roast accoutrement or an epic breakfast.

Both the gravy and biscuits have butter in them; be sure to use both cannabis-infused and regular butter, since you need the flavor of butter to envelop the cannabis flavors. In the biscuits, the herbal taste would be more pronounced. In the gravy, it will be more complimentary.

Cannabiscuits and infused mushroom gravy

Makes 5 servings; 10mg THC per plate in both

Gravy:

1 pound white mushrooms

2 shallots

5 cloves garlic

3 tablespoons flour

3 tablespoons butter (2 regular / 1 cannabutter*)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon vegetable broth concentrate

½ cup milk

½ cup water

Rosemary, thyme and bay leaf

Salt and pepper

Biscuits:

1 stick butter (6 tablespoons regular / 2 tablespoons cannabutter)

2 cups flour

4 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

½ cup water

½ cup milk

Extra flour for dusting

Start with the gravy, because you want it to have some simmer time to let everything concentrate together. This will also give you time to adjust its flavor and texture while the biscuits are in the oven. Chop all of the garlic and shallots and sauté in the olive oil until everything is translucent. Add the mushrooms and cook until they start to release their juices.

Add the regular butter — reserving the cannabutter for later — as well as the salt, pepper and herbs. When the butter is melted, add the flour and cook into a roux on very low heat for 4-6 minutes.

Dissolve the broth concentrate into the milk and add in small amounts until the roux soaks it up. Add half of the water so that you have a slightly more liquid state. This will give you something to simmer.

Now make the biscuits, which are ridiculously easy. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Mix the dry ingredients together with a fork. Cut in the butter with a pastry cutter or your fingers until it’s like small pebbles. Then add the milk and fold in with a spatula.

Add half of the water at a time and just fold until it comes together in a sticky mass. Turn over onto a well-floured surface and knead briefly until the stickiness starts to give way to gluten. Knead by folding rather than smooshing.

Press down to 1 inch thickness with the heel of your hand and use a glass or cookie cutter to cut out discs with as little space as possible in between. Roll the scraps to cut out as many biscuits as you can.

Place them into a cast-iron skillet or baking sheet, lower to 350 degrees and bake for 15 minutes.

Allow to cool in the skillet for a minute or two. Check on the gravy, add the cannabutter if using, and stir it up. You can add 1 teaspoon more flour at a time for thicker gravy or 1 tablespoon water at a time for thinner gravy.

Serve plated and ready for dipping, or use as the base for a casserole by mixing the gravy with your desired filling and baking the biscuit rounds directly on top.

*Cannabutter

Decarboxylate 3.5g of finely ground cannabis at 225 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes in a tightly sealed, oven-safe container. Put cannabis in lidded mason jar or vacuum-sealed bag with cannabis and one stick of butter. Heat in water bath just under boiling for at least 1 hour. Strain and chill to use in recipes.

This recipe is courtesy of The Fresh Toast, a lifestyle/entertainment site with a side of cannabis. The Seattle Times is running occasional light lifestyle items from this site. For related recipes, news, features and pop culture, visit The Fresh Toast.