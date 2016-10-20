Planting bulbs alongside sidewalks and pathways will add color and interest to your spring garden.

In the Garden

When you’re out planting your spring-blooming bulbs, don’t forget about your steppingstone walkways. Planting bulbs in the spaces between the stones or alongside the pathway adds lively color and interest in the spring garden.

Most spring-blooming bulbs do best if planted in a sunny location, but there are a few such as Erythonium ‘Dog Tooth Lily’, Muscari armeniacum ‘Grape Hyacinth’, Cyclamen coum and Galanthus nivalis ‘Snow Drops’ that will thrive in partial shade.

In both sun and shade, the most important requirement is that the soil in and around the walkway drains well. Planting spring-blooming bulbs in the middle of a thoroughfare probably won’t succeed, but in less-used walkways, anyone using the pathway will notice the colorful flowers and avoid stepping on them.

Gardening Events Ciscoe’s Picks Evergreen Chrysanthemum Association annual Mum Show: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Address: Furney’s Nursery, 21215 International Blvd., Des Moines. ecamumclub.org Puget Sound Mycological Society Annual Wild Mushroom Show: Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. More than 200 varieties of wild mushrooms will be displayed. Visitors can bring in mushrooms for experts to identify. Exhibits, lectures, items for sale and mushroom tasting. Cost: $10, $5 students, age 12 and under are free. Address: Bellevue College cafeteria, 3000 Landerholm Circle S.E., Bellevue. psms.org Tree Tours with Arthur Lee Jacobson: Green Lake tree tour, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Kubota Garden Park fall color tour, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Arthur Lee Jacobson has a wealth of knowledge about trees and can discuss the many species you will encounter. Cost: $10 per tour. Meet by doors of the Community Center (East Green Lake). For the Kubota Garden tour, meet by the main gateway uphill from the parking lot. arthurleej.com/tours16.html

Plant the bulbs that will have more delicate flowers, such as Iris reticulata, miniature daffodils and hybrid tulips near the outer edges of the walkway where they are less likely to be stepped on. Fill the center of the walkway with miniature crocus, Chionodoxa or species tulips that flower closer to the ground.

The sturdy little blossoms produced by these bulbs are better able to endure the occasional encounter with a size 9, and with a bit of luck, will naturalize to provide a spectacular flower display in and along your walkway for years to come.

Don’t risk a catastrophe

In the past, I often recommended the use of straw as mulch in vegetable gardens. Straw is generally weed-free, insulates well and prevents pounding rain from compacting the soil.

I am no longer recommending the use of straw after learning it can be contaminated with an herbicide. Clopyralid is an herbicide used by farmers to control broad-leaved weeds in grains and in grazing land. They use it because cattle and other animals can eat grains and graze on grass treated with the herbicide without harm, while at the same time it prevents broad-leaved weeds that could be toxic to the animals.

About 16 years ago, it was discovered that Clopyralid doesn’t break down in the composting process. Compost contaminated with the herbicide caused serious harm to farm crops, and in home vegetable and ornamental gardens, where it had been used as mulch or a soil amendment. The contaminated compost not only killed a wide variety of vegetables, perennials and annuals, but also remained active in the soil, making it impossible to grow most kinds of vegetables and other herbaceous plants for years afterward.

Strict restrictions were instituted preventing tainted manure, hay, straw and grass from entering compost facilities, and the problem was solved. Unfortunately, it appears that Clopyralid-tainted straw bales are still finding their way into retail outlets.

In fall 2012, contaminated straw was purchased at a local feed store and used as mulch on a well-established organic vegetable garden in Sammamish. The following spring, the gardener became concerned when vegetables sown from seed failed to grow and others planted as starts promptly died. The garden was even devoid of weeds. Biological assessments revealed there was contamination from Clopyralid or a similar herbicide.

As of spring 2016, the soil still is contaminated and the only way to grow vegetables is to construct raised beds with uncontaminated soil. Only use straw if you can ascertain that it came from a farm that doesn’t use Clopyralid or other similarly restricted herbicides. There are plenty of other good mulches available, and it’s just not worth risking the long-term harm it can do to your soil.