Three new breeds will be competing at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show this year, including the American hairless terrier whose skin should feel like “a piece of warm bologna.”

NEW YORK — Anyone who has ever watched the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show knows how important it is for a dog to have a proper hairstyle.

Some breeds in the competition — and it’s not clear exactly why it has turned out this way — are groomed to look like escapees from the Over-the-Top Coiffure Convention. Poodles, their bodies adorned with elaborate pieces of fluffed-up topiary; Yorkshire terriers, whose fur is so silkily long that they appear to have no legs; komondors, perhaps the closest thing we have to sentient industrial mops — hair is essential to these dogs.

And then there are dogs with no hair at all.

At a news conference last month, the kennel club proudly introduced three breeds that are participating for the first time in the dog show, which kicked off Saturday with the always popular agility competition and continues Monday and Tuesday.

Introduced along with two more conventional dogs — the fuzzy pumi, cute as a Muppet, and the un-fuzzy sloughi, an elegant creature out of North Africa — was a somewhat startling breed called the American hairless terrier.

What does that mean, hairless terrier?

“It means that he has no hair,” said Janet Parker, of Jackson, Mich., whose hairless dog, Walkyr, will be competing at Westminster. Not short hair, as in a Doberman pinscher or a Labrador, but no hair to speak of.

Skin, actually.

Walkyr’s skin is kind of like a person’s, although exceptionally soft, Parker said, with the feel, as someone once told her, of “a piece of warm bologna.”

American hairless terriers are basically mutant rat terriers. They unexpectedly sprang into existence in 1972, when a lone hairless puppy was born into a litter of rat terriers (terriers known for liking to dig, and to hunt rats) in Louisiana.

The breeder “liked the hairlessness of the puppy,” Parker explained, but had trouble producing any more — the hairless gene is recessive — until the original hairless dog “accidentally got pregnant by one of her own sons.” Voilà, more hairless progeny.

Hairless terriers are known for having enthusiastic attitudes, for not triggering allergies in people who can’t tolerate dog hair, for not shedding all over the house, and for freeing their owners of the pesky need to clip, condition and blow dry their (the dogs’) hair before shows.

Sue Medhurst, of Stafford, Va., who attended the news conference with three of her hairless terriers — Rodney, Candy and Johnny, the color of wet cement — says that all she does to their skin is apply moisturizer and, depending on the season, sunscreen. “They’re pretty much wash and go,” she said.

The hairless terriers join two other hairless breeds who are already fixtures at the dog show: the xoloitzcuintli and the Chinese crested. Each brings different features to the competition.

The xoloitzcuintli, an ancient Mexican breed revered by the Mayans, is known for its intimidating, consonant-heavy name (it’s pronounced sholo-ITs-quintly, if you would like to try it at home) and for the way it condescends to its owners, as if it were a cat.

“They have an aura about them,” said Jennifer Young-Johnson of Hesperia, Calif., who planned to take two to the show. “They don’t have a purpose like going and getting the paper or something. They think they’re gods. It’s like, you’re not worthy.”

Unlike the soft-skinned hairless terriers, xolos, as they’re known, have skin “that should feel like a fine leather handbag,” Young-Johnson said. “They’re pretty much naked dogs, from tip to tip.”

She keeps her dogs’ skin smooth by using an array of products, including special exfoliant and moisturizer provided by a pet-accessories company that has a special arrangement with one of her xolos.

“She’s a spokesmodel for their hairless-dog line,” Young-Johnson said.

Then there are the Chinese cresteds, the Rodney Dangerfields of the dog world. The lack of respect is probably related to the nakedness of their often-freckled bodies, thrown into vivid relief by the fright-wig-like hair on their heads and the fluffy fur around their feet, giving them a frantic, slightly unhinged appearance.

Their reputation has not been enhanced by the fact that the holder of the World’s Ugliest Dog title, a 17-year-old blind dog named SweePee Rambo, is a Chinese crested and Chihuahua mix.

Owners are quick to point out that SweePee Rambo is hardly representative of the breed. “He wasn’t a pure Chinese crested, and he was very old and not well kept,” said Taylor Potter, of North Bergen, N.J., whose own Chinese crested, Morgan, was to take part in the agility competition at Westminster.

Young-Johnson, who also breeds Chinese cresteds, said one thing most owners don’t like to discuss is the issue of excess hair.

“Almost all of the Chinese cresteds have some hair on their bodies in some shape or form,” she said. “It’s hard to breed a dog with long furnishings” — elaborate head and foot fur — “with no body hair at all.”

So the owners employ clever depilatory tricks. “It’s a secret,” Young-Johnson said. “You will not know how much body hair my dog has. I will make it perfect on the day of the show.”

Still, a dog covered in just skin at what is effectively a beauty pageant is a strange concept to get your head around.

“We don’t necessarily have a position on hairlessness — we think all dogs are absolutely wonderful,” said Brandi Hunter, a spokeswoman for the American Kennel Club, which has final say over which breeds can compete at Westminster.

Still, it can be jarring to come upon a hairless dog, especially if you aren’t prepared. “People think there’s something wrong with them,” Young-Johnson said.

“It takes a fine taste, and a certain kind of class, to appreciate the unique look of a Chinese crested,” said Parker, who owns some of those dogs, in addition to her American hairless terriers. (“I’m into hairless dogs,” she said.)

Even stranger, though, is this: Not all hairless dogs are hairless.

Chinese cresteds with hair are known as powderpuffs. Xolos with hair are known as coated xoloitzcuintli. But there also is a type of American hairless terrier — and this would seem to be an oxymoron — known as the coated American hairless terrier. These dogs are fully recognized by all the relevant governing bodies, and accepted as legitimate members of the hairless breed, despite the fact that they have hair.

Parker isn’t buying it.

“A hairless terrier with hair is a rat terrier, in my opinion,” she said. “If I’m going to have a hairless terrier, it needs to be hairless.”