A second brand of canned dog food — Against the Grain Pulled Beef with Gravy Dinner for Dogs — has been recalled because it may contain pentobarbital, a drug that is used to anesthetize or put down dogs. It is also used in a cocktail of drugs to execute prisoners in at least 14 states.

The lot in question was manufactured and distributed in 2015 in Washington and Maryland, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the company says it is no longer on shelves.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that a Washougal, Clark County, dog had died and three became ill after eating Evanger’s canned dog food that contained pentobarbital.

Against the Grain recalled Pulled Beef with Gravy Dinner for Dogs, 12-ounce can, Lot Number: 2415E01ATB12, UPC Code (second half): 80001, Expiration Date: December 2019.

The company says consumers may return any can from this lot to their place of purchase. Customers can contact the company at 800-288-6796 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Friday.