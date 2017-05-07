Smallbatch says 282 cases of Chicken Blend were sold frozen in 2-pound bags between Feb. 1 and May 5 to retail pet-food stores in Washington, Oregon, California and Colorado.

Almost 300 cases of Smallbatch frozen chicken blend food for dogs and cats, sold in Washington, Oregon, California and Colorado, have been recalled because they may be contaminated with salmonella.

Smallbatch Pets, of Portland, Oregon, issued the recall after the bacteria was found during routine testing by the Food and Drug Administration.

The products are identified as Lot: D032; UPC: 705105970974; Best By: 2/1/2018, and Lot: E058; UPC: 705105970974; Best By: 2/27/2018. The information is found on the back of the packages.

Salmonella can affect animals eating the products, and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Symptoms of infection in people include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans.

The company says no pet or consumer illnesses from this product have been reported to date.

Consumers who have purchased affected food are urged to stop feeding the product and to return it to place of purchase for a full refund. Or dispose of it immediately.

Consumers with questions are asked to call the company at 888-507-2712.