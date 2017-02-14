These recalls come after Evanger’s recalled five lots of its Hunk of Beef canned food because of potential contamination with pentobarbital, a drug that is used to anesthetize or put down dogs. One Washington dog died and three were sickened after eating the canned food.

Three brands of canned dog food recently have been recalled because of possible metal contamination.

Last week, Giant Food Stories announced that it recalled three different canned products, and Petsmart recalled one production lot of Grreat Choice Adult Dog Food with Chicken and Rice Classic Ground. On Monday, Blue Buffalo announced that it was recalling specific lots of Homestyle Recipe Healthy Weight. All cited concerns about metal contamination.

Recalled products include:

•Companion Dog Food with Chicken and Rice: 13.2 ounce can, UPC: 68826707501, Codes: Best By 08/05/2019

•Companion Dog Food with Chicken, Lamb and Rice: 13.2 ounce can, UPC: 68826700360, Codes: Best By 08/05/2019

•Companion Dog Food with Turkey and Bacon: 13.2 ounce, UPC: 68826700356, Codes: Best By 08/05/2019

•Grreat Choice Adult Dog Food with Chicken and Rice Classic Ground: Size: 13.2 ounce cans, UPC: 7-3725726116-7, Best By Date: 8/5/19, Lot Code: 1759338

•Blue Buffalo Homestyle Recipe Healthy Weight, Chicken Dinner with Garden Vegetables: 12.5 ounce can, UPC: 8-40243-10017-0, Codes: Best By 08/03/2019

These recalls come after Evanger’s Dog and Cat Food Company, of Wheeling, Illinois, recalled five lots of its Hunk of Beef canned food because of potential contamination with pentobarbital, a drug that is used to anesthetize or put down dogs and is used in the cocktail of drugs to execute prisoners. One Washington dog died and three were sickened after eating the canned food.