Another dog-food company is recalling two varieties of 12-ounce cans of food manufactured and distributed in 2015 because a euthanasia drug was found in the product.

Another dog-food company is recalling two varieties of 12-ounce cans of food manufactured and distributed in 2015 because a euthanasia drug was found in the product. The barbiturate, pentobarbital, is used to euthanize animals as well as in human executions and physician-assisted suicides.

Party Animal, of West Hollywood, California, announced Tuesday that it has recalled Cocolicious Beef and Turkey, Lot #0136E15204 04, Best By Date: July 2019; and Cocolicious Chicken and Beef, Lot #0134E15 237 13, Best By Date: August 2019, because both tested positive for the drug.

This recall comes several months after Evanger’s Dog and Cat Food recalled some lots of Evanger’s and Against the Grain dog foods over the issue.

Consumers with questions may contact the company by phone at 855-727-8926 or by email at info@partyanimalpetfood.com.