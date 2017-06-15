The company said the problem was caused by a finished ingredient that came from a U.S.-based supplier.

Loving Pets has recalled some of its dog treats because they may be contaminated with salmonella, the company has announced.

The lot numbers included are:

LOVING PETS BARKSTERS™

• Item #5700 Sweet Potato and Chicken UPC 842982057005 — Lot 021619

• Item #5705 Brown Rice and Chicken UPC 842982057050 — Lot 021419

LOVING PETS PUFFSTERS™ SNACK CHIPS

• Item #5100 Apple and Chicken UPC 842982051003 — Lot 051219, 112118, 112918, 012719, 012519, 013019

• Item #5110 Banana and Chicken UPC 842982051102 — Lot 112218, 112818, 112918, 013119

• Item #5120 Sweet Potato and Chicken UPC 842982051201 — Lot 112818, 020119

• Item #5130 Cranberry and Chicken UPC 842982051300 — Lot 020319, 112918, 020219

WHOLE HEARTED™

• Item #2570314 Chicken and Apple Puff Treats UPC 800443220696 — Lot 121418, 121918, 122318, 010419, 010619, 010519

The Cranbury, New Jersey-based company did not say now may cases were affected or where the products were sold. It said no illnesses, injuries or complaints had been reported.

It said the problem was discovered by the company’s own inspection team and was caused by a finished ingredient that came from a U.S.-based supplier.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, salmonella can affect animals eating the products, and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after touching the products or any surfaces exposed to the products.

The company says consumers may return any bag of affected treats to the retailer where the product was originally purchased. For more information, visit www.LovingPetsProducts.com or call 866-599-PETS (7387).