For all of you people who don’t like dogs – first of all, what’s wrong with you? Don’t you want to be happy? Second, close your eyes, because March 23 is National Puppy Day in the U.S. and pictures of the little fur balls abound.

In honor of the day — which was started in 2006 by celebrity pet and home lifestyle expert Colleen Paige as a way to educate people about animal adoption and “the horrors of puppy mills” — we’ve gathered a few of our favorite pictures, videos from the internet and stories we’ve written about puppies and dogs over the years.

Just a few days ago we wrote about Seattle’s favorite breed, the Labrador retriever. And look! Here’s a photo gallery of dogs competing at the Seattle Kennel Club Dog Show at the CenturyLink Field Event Center earlier this month.

All dogs can’t be cute as evidenced by the winner of the “ugliest dog” contest, and yet, you know how true dog lovers are. A dog’s beauty is in its internal nature and not its facade.

Is there anything more Seattle than a food truck for dogs? Here is a taste of what Times food writer Bethany Jean Clement wrote about The Seattle Barkery last summer:

Seattle’s hottest new food truck sells adorable, handcrafted baked goods, made fresh with love daily at the crack of dawn. High-quality, local ingredients come from places like Bob’s Red Mill; for a treat in the heat, sundaes feature ice cream specially made by Full Tilt. The vintage sky-blue Chevy sells out almost every day, with customers too excited to properly line up, instead running in circles, sniffing each other and begging. Sometimes a bandit (or maybe a Bandit) jumps aboard and eats as much as possible before being captured, petted and ejected.

The Seattle Barkery is a food truck for dogs. A sane human’s reaction to its existence might be the world’s biggest eye-roll, possibly followed by an existential crisis.