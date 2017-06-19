The additional brands include Good Lovin’ or Petco, Companion, Dentley’s, Enzadent or Dentahex, Essential Everyday, Exer-Hides, Hill Country Fare, and Priority Pet.

Last week’s massive recall of rawhide dog chews because of chemical contamination has grown even larger and now includes private-label brands that used United Pet Group products, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced.

The additional brands include Good Lovin’ or Petco, Companion, Dentley’s, Enzadent or Dentahex, Essential Everyday, Exer-Hides, Hill Country Fare, and Priority Pet.

United Pet Group said its initial recall came after the company realized specific rawhide chew-manufacturing facilities in Mexico and Colombia, and one of its suppliers in Brazil, were using a quaternary-ammonium compound mixture in the making the chews.

The compound is an antimicrobial chemical approved for cleaning food-processing equipment, it said. But it has not been approved in the United States as a processing aid to make rawhide chews for dogs.

The company said some pet illnesses — diarrhea and vomiting — were reported. Ingestion of quaternary-ammonium compounds in dogs can cause reduced appetite, and gastric irritation including diarrhea and vomiting. These symptoms may require treatment by a veterinarian depending on severity, the FDA said.

The initial brands included American Beefhide, Digest-eeze and Healthy Hide (including Healthy Hide — Good -n- Fun and Healthy Hide — Good -n- Fit), which were distributed nationwide from the company’s Edwardsville, Illinois, distribution facility and sold through various retail establishments including online outlets.

All of the dog chew products in the recall identify an expiration date ranging from 06/01/2019 through 5/31/2020 located on the back of the package with the exception of the Enzadent and Dentahex products, according to the FDA.

The information on these two products are:

ENZADENT CHIPS, MED 30 CT; UPC: 17030030181

ENZADENT CHIPS, PETITE 30 CT; UPC: 17030030167

ENZADENT CHIPS, SM 30 CT; UPC: 17030030174

ENZADENT CHIPS. LG 30 CT; UPC: 17030030198

DENTAHEX CHIPS, PETITE 30 CT; UPC: 17030030228

DENTAHEX CHIPS, SM 30 CT; UPC: 17030030235

DENTAHEX CHIPS, MED 30 CT; UPC: 17030030242

DENTAHEX CHIPS, LG 30 CT; UPC: 17030030259

Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to dispose of the rawhide chews or return them directly to United Pet Group or to the retail establishment where they initially purchased for full refund, the FDA says.