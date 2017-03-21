The products — Barnsdale Farms, Barnsdale Farms Select, HoundsTooth and Mac’s Choice — were packaged as individually shrink-wrapped, six-pack, 12-pack and 25-pack bags.

Four brands of pig’s ears dog chews distributed throughout the United States and Canada are being recalled because they could be contaminated with salmonella, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says.

EuroCan Manufacturing, which issued the voluntary recall, said one lot of pig’s ears — Lot 84 — was impacted. It says no illnesses have been reported.

The products — Barnsdale Farms, Barnsdale Farms Select, HoundsTooth and Mac’s Choice — were packaged as individually shrink-wrapped, six-pack, 12-pack and 25-pack bags, the FDA says.

The FDA says the potential for contamination was found after salmonella was found during routine testing. The company has suspended distribution while the FDA and the company look for the source of the problem.

Salmonella can affect animals eating the products, and there is a risk to humans who handle contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to them, the FDA says. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans.

Healthy people should monitor themselves for nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever, according to the FDA. Pets with salmonella may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain.

EuroCan says consumers who have purchased any of the affected Barnsdale Farms pig ears should return the product to the place of purchase for a refund. Those with questions may contact the company at 888-290-7606.