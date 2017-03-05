Blue Buffalo brand dog food is recalling 17 varieties of its wet dog foods because the foil seals at the top of the packaging may be faulty.

The varieties are:

• Blue Divine Delights Filet Mignon Flavor in Gravy; 3.5 oz cup; 84024312035

• Blue Divine Delights New York Strip Flavor in Gravy; 3.5 oz cup; 84024312037

• Blue Divine Delights Prime Rib Flavor in Gravy; 3.5 oz cup; 84024312039

• Blue Divine Delights Rotisserie Chicken Flavor in Gravy; 3.5 oz cup; 4024312041

• Blue Divine Delights Pate Filet Mignon Flavor; 3.5 oz cup; 84024312043

• Blue Divine Delights Pate Porterhouse Flavor; 3.5 oz cup; 84024312045

• Blue Divine Delights Pate Grilled Chicken Flavor; 3.5 oz cup; 84024312047

• Blue Divine Delights Pate Top Sirloin Flavor; 3.5 oz cup; 84024312049

• Blue Divine Delights Pate Angus Beef Flavor; 3.5 oz cup; 84024312051

• Blue Divine Delights Pate Roasted Turkey Flavor; 3.5 oz cup; 84024312053

• Blue Divine Delights Pate with Bacon, Egg and Cheese; 3.5 oz cup; 84024312057

• Blue Divine Delights Pate Sausage, Egg and Cheese Flavor; 3.5 oz cup; 84024312059

• Blue Divine Delights Pate Steak and Egg Flavor; 3.5 oz cup; 84024312061

• Blue Wilderness Trail Trays Duck Grill; 3.5 oz cup; 84024312071

• Blue Wilderness Trail Trays Beef Grill; 3.5 oz cup; 84024312073

• Blue Wilderness Trail Trays Chicken Grill; 3.5 oz cup; 84024312075

• Blue Wilderness Trail Trays Turkey Grill; 3.5 oz cup; 84024312077

Blue Buffalo has asked consumers to stop feeding the affected product to pets and bring any remaining cups to their place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions about this withdrawal can contact Blue Buffalo at 877-870-7363.