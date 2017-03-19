Two different brands of canned dog food — Blue Buffalo and WellPet — have recently been recalled because they may contain elevated levels of naturally occurring beef thyroid hormone.

Two different brands of canned dog food — Blue Buffalo and WellPet — have recently been recalled because they may contain elevated levels of naturally occurring beef thyroid hormone.

One production lot of BLUE Wilderness Rocky Mountain Recipe Red Meat Dinner Wet Food for Adult Dogs was recalled after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration notified Blue Buffalo that a consumer had reported symptoms in one dog, which has now fully recovered, the company says.

WellPet has received no reports of any health problems from feeding Wellness 95% Beef Topper for Dogs; however, the company is recalling three best-by dates as a precaution, it says. Because the recipe is a mixer or topper and intended for intermittent or supplemental feeding only, the company says the likelihood of a dog being affected is remote.

Elevated levels may affect a dog’s metabolism and can be associated with increased thirst and urinary output, restless behavior and weight loss, according to Blue Buffalo and WellPet. These symptoms may be resolved when the food use is discontinued.

However, with prolonged consumption these symptoms may increase in severity and may include vomiting, diarrhea, and rapid or difficulty breathing, the companies say. If your pet suffers from these symptoms, it recommended that you contact your veterinarian immediately.

The following products are affected by the recall:

• BLUE Wilderness Rocky Mountain Recipe Red Meat Dinner Wet Food for Adult Dogs; Size: 12.5-ounce can; UPC Code: 840243101153; Best-By Date: June 7, 2019 (bottom of can)

• Wellness 95% Beef Topper for Dogs: 13.2 oz; Best-By Dates of 02 FEB 19, 29 AUG 19 and 30 AUG 19 (bottom of can)

WellPet recommends that if you have any of the 13.2-ounce recipe with these three best-by dates, please email wecare@wellpet.com or call the company at 1-877-227-9587.

Blue Buffalo says that consumers who purchased the food in this recall should dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase for full refund. Consumers can contact Blue Buffalo at 866-201-9072 from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pacific Time, Monday through Friday, or by email at CustomerCare@bluebuffalo.com.