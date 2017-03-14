Not a morning person? This marijuana-infused breakfast favorite is worth waking up for.

Making French toast is an excellent way to clear out the fridge before a trip or busy week: stale bread gets torn up and turned into daytime desserts, eggs get used up before their date and everyone is happy with the results.

There are many ways to add cannabis to this recipe. The egg mixture usually has some butter or milk, which is fat soluble and a good base for weed butter. It would be easy to use water-based glycerin tinctures, or if you’re trying the extra intoxicating version, a rum tincture. You could even mix tincture or extract with maple syrup if you don’t feel like mixing it into the batter.

Recipes like this one allow you to get creative, from the vehicle of THC delivery to the spices you choose. You can even use pretty much any baked good to put it together, including croissants, donuts, muffins, bagels or cake.

This recipe has one more awesome caveat: If you’re not a morning person, you can make it the night before in the casserole dish and just pop it in the oven.

To make it personal, try adding nuts, topping with fruit, mixing in bananas or even using banana bread as a base.

Mix and match, and you’ll delight everyone who tries it.

Customizable French toast casserole

Yields 12 pieces

THC per serving: Butter, 7.2mg per piece;

tincture, 14.5mg per piece

6 eggs

½ cup milk

6-10 slices of bread or baked items

2 Tablespoons butter*

2 Tablespoons maple syrup*

2 Tablespoons rum* (Optional)

Spice blend:

¼ teaspoon ginger powder

½ teaspoon turmeric powder

1 Tablespoon cinnamon powder

½ teaspoon allspice powder

½ teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon clove powder

½ teaspoon five spice powder

¼ teaspoon cardamom powder

¼ teaspoon almond extract

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Butter and maple syrup for serving*

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Tear bread into medium-size chunks, collecting in a bowl so you don’t lose the extra crumbs and bits.

Beat eggs and then add milk, spices and melted butter; whip until aerated and fluffy. Pour over bread and mix well. You can add another beaten egg if you think your dough is too dry.

Stuff into a well-greased casserole dish and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes, uncovered. If a toothpick comes out clean, you’re good to go; if it’s not, bake for another 5 minutes at a time until it’s done.

Cool for 5 minutes before cutting if you want it to be extra pretty, or just dig in if you’re starving. Top with maple syrup and more butter.

*Cannabis glycerin tincture or butter

In an oven-safe container double sealed with foil, decarboxylate 3.5 grams finely ground cannabis at 225 degrees Fahrenheit.

Put cannabis in a mason jar or vacuum-sealed bag, pour over 2 ounces vegetable glycerin, high-proof alcohol or 1 stick of butter and seal tightly. Place in a water bath at just under boiling for 1 hour. Strain and keep contents in a sterilized container. Stores in freezer, six months for butter or indefinitely for glycerin and alcohol.

