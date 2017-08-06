Readers like it when shoppers stop and salute the flag at the Safeco Field store and when folks own up to hitting your car. They don’t like people who use their street for a dump and political signs in public rights-of-way.

RAVE To Northwest Harvest employees and volunteers who manage Saturday food-packing sessions. Our church sends a small group every few months, and it’s always nice to see the many groups and individuals turning out to help and the impressive way they’re put effectively to work. Also, a salute to the food-industry donors who provide bulk food to NWH. It all makes me very proud of Seattle.

RANT To politicians running for office whose campaigns flout the Seattle restrictions about putting signs on public property, including parking strips and traffic circles. People who are asking for our trust and support should follow the law!

RAVE To the employees at the Seattle Mariners Team Store at Safeco Field who stopped working during the national anthem, and to every customer who stopped shopping, took their hats off and turned to the TV monitors to pay respect to the flag. People stopped walking up and down the stairs as well. The silence made me so proud to be an American!

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the person who dumped a load of old wood on my dead-end street for two nights in a row. Rave to the city of SeaTac road-maintenance department for responding and solving the problem in 20 minutes. Service from the road folks has always been prompt and friendly.

RAVE To the honest gentleman who scraped my car in the parking lot and left a note. It’s been repaired and looks like new again. My auto-body shop said only about one in 20 drivers leave a note when they damage a parked car.

RANT To the cannabis-shop billboard advertising targeting minors with the image of an obviously teenage girl.

RAVE To the EMTs and nurse on my flight who helped and comforted me when I got sick and passed out, staying with me and even holding my hand for the last hour of the flight. Also rave to Alaska Air for contacting the paramedics to meet the plane, helping me off and contacting my husband. My deepest apologies to the other passengers for not being able to get food or drink service. I’m doing fine now.

RANT To people who don’t remove online listings of items no longer available or don’t bother to respond to inquiries or who schedule a time to meet and pick up or purchase and never show up. It’s basic manners, people.

RAVE To the employee at the hardware store who, when I asked if they rented ladders when I needed one for a home-repair job, said no rentals are available, but offered to lend me, a stranger, his own ladder for free.