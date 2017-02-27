The first day of spring is a little more than three weeks away, but there’s no stopping the winter weather with plenty of snow expected in the Cascades this week.

A cool and wet northwest flow aloft will push two disturbances over the state through Tuesday, and the extended weather scenario shows moderate to heavy snowfall from Thursday through Sunday. The freezing level remains low anywhere from the surface up to 2,000 feet.

The storms this past weekend generated anywhere from 8 to 12 inches of nice, fluffy snow, and powder-hounds will rejoice as the six-day forecast shows even more will solidify ski area base totals.

Expected snowfall totals this week are: 11 to 22 inches at Mount Baker Ski Area; 11 to 25 at Stevens Pass Resort; 15 to 30 at Alpental at The Summit at Snoqualmie; 8 to 18 at Crystal Mountain Resort; and 10 to 22 at White Pass Ski Area.

The total snowfall this season is 397 inches at Mount Baker Ski Area (record was 1,140 inches in the 1998-99 season, and average is 659 inches); 262 inches at the Summit at Snoqualmie; 303 inches at Stevens Pass Resort; 298 inches at Crystal Mountain Resort; 313 to 347 inches at White Pass Ski Area; and 316 inches at Whistler Blackcomb Resort in British Columbia.

The Loup Loup Ski Bowl – located between Twisp and Okanogan on Highway 20 – is open Wednesday, and Friday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. with a 42-inch base. The Hurricane Ridge Ski and Snowboard Area in Olympic National Park is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather conditions permitting.

Most cross-country trails were groomed at Lake Wenatchee State Park; Scottish Lakes High Camp; Paradise in Mount Rainier National Park; Mazama; Echo Ridge; Methow Trails; Leavenworth Winter Sports Club; White Pass; Stevens Pass; and Cabin Creek, east of Snoqualmie off I-90.

In Montana, Whitefish Resort is open daily with a 115-inch base (3 to 15 inches new snow), and has 101 trails and 10 lifts open with night skiing offered Friday and Saturday. Big Sky Resort is open daily with a 53 to 79-inch base, and received 1 to 2 inches new snow.

Open daily in British Columbia are Cypress (133-inch base); Whistler-Blackcomb (98); Mount Seymour (99-136); Grouse (98-126); Whitewater (109-110); Mount Washington (71-92); Revelstoke (89); Hudson Bay (42-63); Big White (83); Sun Peaks (57-72); Silver Star (50-76); Kicking Horse (34-72); Fernie (47-105); Panorama (33-56); and Red (28-96).

Open daily in Idaho are Lookout Pass (98-106); Schweitzer (68-107); Tamarack (54-98); Sun Valley (61-123); Brundage Mountain (70-95); Bogus Basin (81-86); Silver (68-77); and Pomerelle (138-149).

Open daily in Oregon are Mount Hood Meadows (108-180); Mount Bachelor (120-157); Mount Ashland (120-185); Willamette Pass (75-112, closed on Monday); Hoodoo (97); Timberline (140); and Mount Hood Ski Bowl (67-78).

Latest snow and lift reports:

Which ski areas are open and closed: