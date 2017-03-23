Share story

Mark Yuasa
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

It might be spring on the calendar, but wintery weather hasn’t surrendered: Another round of snowfall – mainly at higher-elevation ski resorts – is forecast through Monday.

Look for a series of rather weak weather systems with snow or rain showers to move across the Cascades late Thursday through Friday. Then a stronger storm track will bring more snow accumulation Saturday through Monday, mainly to the higher slopes. Expect the freezing level to stay between 3,000 and 4,500 feet through Friday before dropping to 2,000 to 3,500 feet heading into this weekend.

Matt Sommer of Seattle finds a fresh stash of powder in the Southback area at Crystal Mountain Resort. Photo courtesy of Matt Gallagher.
Matt Sommer of Seattle finds a fresh stash of powder in the Southback area at Crystal Mountain Resort. Photo courtesy of Matt Gallagher.

Powder seekers should head to higher ground such as Mount Baker, where they’re expecting a generous 15 to 29 inches; Stevens Pass, 6 to 12 inches; Crystal Mountain, 10 to 16 inches; White Pass, 8 to 15 inches; and 6 to 14 inches at Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia.

The Northwest Avalanche Center’s website lists avalanche danger as “considerable” near, above and below the tree-line. The warnings do not apply to controlled ski areas. Change can happen quickly especially as the weather warms up, and cornices have recently proven dangerous and unpredictable with the ability to trigger very large avalanches.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

When traveling in the backcountry it is important to ski or ride with a partner(s), and stay in visual contact with each other; let others know of your travel plans; avoid tree wells and keep a safe distance from trees; stay on groomed runs; and avoid unmarked areas in off boundary areas of ski resorts. For more information, go to www.deepsnowsafety.org or http://www.nwac.us/avalanche-forecast/current/.

Fresh snow covered slopes greet this skier at Whistler-Blackcomb Resort in British Columbia. Photo courtesy of Mitch Winton at Coast Mountain Photography.
Fresh snow covered slopes greet this skier at Whistler-Blackcomb Resort in British Columbia. Photo courtesy of Mitch Winton at Coast Mountain Photography.

Cross-country trails remain well covered with snow at Lake Wenatchee State Park; Scottish Lakes High Camp; Paradise in Mount Rainier National Park; Mazama; Echo Ridge; Methow Trails; Leavenworth Winter Sports Club; White Pass; Stevens Pass; and Cabin Creek, east of Snoqualmie off I-90.

The Loup Loup Ski Bowl – located between Twisp and Okanogan on Highway 20 – is closing for the season after this weekend, and has a 36-inch base. The Hurricane Ridge Ski and Snowboard Area in Olympic National Park is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather conditions permitting.

In Montana, Whitefish Resort is open daily with a 124-inch base, and has 101 trails with 10 lifts open. Big Sky Resort is open daily with a 46- to 69-inch base and received a trace of new snow.

Open daily in British Columbia are Cypress (152-inch base); Whistler-Blackcomb (128); Mount Seymour (122-175); Grouse (137-171); Whitewater (124-126); Mount Washington (76-101); Revelstoke (113); Hudson Bay (42-63); Big White (96); Sun Peaks (78-92); Silver Star (58-93); Kicking Horse (32-98); Fernie (63-111); Panorama (29-63); and Red (28-96).

Photo courtesy of Mount Baker Ski Area.
Photo courtesy of Mount Baker Ski Area.

Open daily in Idaho are Lookout Pass (104-122); Schweitzer (54-106); Tamarack (27-93); Sun Valley (48-105); Brundage Mountain (54-94); Bogus Basin (60-66); Silver (75-83); and Pomerelle (139-153).

Open daily in Oregon are Mount Hood Meadows (116-194); Mount Bachelor (110-152); Mount Ashland (89-175); Willamette Pass (75-112); Hoodoo (91); Timberline (165); and Mount Hood Ski Bowl (64-77).

Latest snow and lift reports:

Which ski areas are open and closed:

Resort

Hours

Base
Summit West, Snoqualmie Closed: Thursday to April 2 (no new snow) 82 inches
Summit Central, Snoqualmie Open: 9am-10pm Thursday to Saturday; 9am-5pm Sunday; 9am-4pm Monday to April 2 (no new snow) 82 inches
Summit East, Snoqualmie Open: Closed Thursday and Friday, and Monday to April 2; 9am-4pm Saturday and Sunday (no new snow) 82 inches
Nordic Center, Snoqualmie Open: Closed Thursday and Friday, and Monday to April 2; 9am-4pm Saturday and Sunday (no new snow) 82 inches
Alpental, Snoqualmie Open: 9am-4pm Thursday to Sunday, and March 30 to April 2; closed Monday to Wednesday (3 inches new snow) 102-169 inches
Mount Baker Ski Area Open daily: 9am-3:45pm (9 to 11 inches new snow) 168-233 inches
Crystal Mountain Open daily: 9am-4pm (1-inch new snow) 64-96 inches
Stevens Pass Open: 9am-4pm Thursday to April 2 (1-inch new snow) 98-114 inches
White Pass Open daily: 8:45am-4pm (2 to 3 inches new snow) 86-110 inches
Mission Ridge Ski & Board Open: 9am-4pm Thursday to Sunday, and March 30 to April 2; closed Monday t0 Wednesday (trace new snow) 48-55 inches
49° North Mountain Open: 9am-4pm Friday to Tuesday, and March 31 to April 2; closed Wednesday to Thursday (no new snow) 78-151 inches
Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Open: 9am-4pm Thursday to Sunday, and Wednesday to April 2; closed Monday and Tuesday (trace new snow) 55-79 inches
Ski Bluewood Open: 9am-4pm Thursday to Sunday; closed Monday to Wednesday (no new snow) 62-82 inches
Whistler-Blackcomb Open daily: 9am-5pm (8 to 10 inches new snow) 128 inches
Mt. Bachelor Open daily: 9am-4pm (2 inches new snow) 110-152 inches
Leavenworth Winter Sports Club Open: 8K at Icicle River trail is open, others were closed; ski hill open Saturday and Sunday (no new snow)
  15 inches
Methow Trails Open daily: All trails open at Sun Mountain, Rendezvous, Winthrop and Mazama (no new snow) 21 inches
Mark Yuasa: 206-464-8780 or myuasa@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @markkyuasa. Mark Yuasa covers fishing and outdoors in the Pacific Northwest.