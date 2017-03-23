It might be spring on the calendar, but wintery weather hasn’t surrendered: Another round of snowfall – mainly at higher-elevation ski resorts – is forecast through Monday.

Look for a series of rather weak weather systems with snow or rain showers to move across the Cascades late Thursday through Friday. Then a stronger storm track will bring more snow accumulation Saturday through Monday, mainly to the higher slopes. Expect the freezing level to stay between 3,000 and 4,500 feet through Friday before dropping to 2,000 to 3,500 feet heading into this weekend.

Powder seekers should head to higher ground such as Mount Baker, where they’re expecting a generous 15 to 29 inches; Stevens Pass, 6 to 12 inches; Crystal Mountain, 10 to 16 inches; White Pass, 8 to 15 inches; and 6 to 14 inches at Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia.

The Northwest Avalanche Center’s website lists avalanche danger as “considerable” near, above and below the tree-line. The warnings do not apply to controlled ski areas. Change can happen quickly especially as the weather warms up, and cornices have recently proven dangerous and unpredictable with the ability to trigger very large avalanches.

When traveling in the backcountry it is important to ski or ride with a partner(s), and stay in visual contact with each other; let others know of your travel plans; avoid tree wells and keep a safe distance from trees; stay on groomed runs; and avoid unmarked areas in off boundary areas of ski resorts. For more information, go to www.deepsnowsafety.org or http://www.nwac.us/avalanche-forecast/current/.

Cross-country trails remain well covered with snow at Lake Wenatchee State Park; Scottish Lakes High Camp; Paradise in Mount Rainier National Park; Mazama; Echo Ridge; Methow Trails; Leavenworth Winter Sports Club; White Pass; Stevens Pass; and Cabin Creek, east of Snoqualmie off I-90.

The Loup Loup Ski Bowl – located between Twisp and Okanogan on Highway 20 – is closing for the season after this weekend, and has a 36-inch base. The Hurricane Ridge Ski and Snowboard Area in Olympic National Park is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather conditions permitting.

In Montana, Whitefish Resort is open daily with a 124-inch base, and has 101 trails with 10 lifts open. Big Sky Resort is open daily with a 46- to 69-inch base and received a trace of new snow.

Open daily in British Columbia are Cypress (152-inch base); Whistler-Blackcomb (128); Mount Seymour (122-175); Grouse (137-171); Whitewater (124-126); Mount Washington (76-101); Revelstoke (113); Hudson Bay (42-63); Big White (96); Sun Peaks (78-92); Silver Star (58-93); Kicking Horse (32-98); Fernie (63-111); Panorama (29-63); and Red (28-96).

Open daily in Idaho are Lookout Pass (104-122); Schweitzer (54-106); Tamarack (27-93); Sun Valley (48-105); Brundage Mountain (54-94); Bogus Basin (60-66); Silver (75-83); and Pomerelle (139-153).

Open daily in Oregon are Mount Hood Meadows (116-194); Mount Bachelor (110-152); Mount Ashland (89-175); Willamette Pass (75-112); Hoodoo (91); Timberline (165); and Mount Hood Ski Bowl (64-77).

Latest snow and lift reports:

Which ski areas are open and closed: