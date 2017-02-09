Skiers and snowboarders should brace themselves for topsy-turvy conditions and road closures leading to the mountainsides, but resorts are hopeful this will just be a brief setback to what has been an outstanding winter season.

The roads to Mount Baker, Snoqualmie, Stevens and White Pass were closed Thursday due to icy and snowy conditions, and avalanche control work, the state Department of Transportation reported. Closures could carry into early Friday so check the DOT at https://twitter.com/search?q=WSDOT&src=typd.

The Summit at Snoqualmie indicated if I-90 reopens Thursday, then night operations could resume at Summit Central. Others like Mount Baker, Stevens Pass and White Pass most likely won’t reopen until Friday.

Those who just can’t wait another day have the option of going to Crystal Mountain Resort, which is open Thursday although the upper slopes are closed due to windy weather. The lower lifts were open with soft snow conditions, and be sure to pack along the rain gear or Gore-Tex to stay dry.

A strong warm weather system is pushing through the region Thursday that is bringing rain, and a mix of freezing rain or sleet at higher elevations.

There is a change to cooler weather that will approach the state behind the warm front with gradually lowering snow levels from 1,000 to 3,000 feet late Thursday through early Saturday. High pressure is expected to build late Saturday creating cloudy to partly and mostly sunny skies well into early next week.

Expected snowfall amounts during the next couple of days are 11 to 22 inches at Mount Baker; 10 to 20 inches at Stevens Pass; 7 to 14 inches at Alpental at the Summit at Snoqualmie; 11 to 23 inches at Crystal Mountain; and 6 to 12 inches at White Pass.

While not on a record pace for snowfall totals this season, places like Mount Baker are seeing an amazing amount with 397 inches reported through earlier this past week – record was 1,140 inches in 1998-99 season and runner-up was 857 inches in 2010-11.

Additionally, the Mount Baker Ski Area says pay close attention on your drive through Maple Falls and Glacier, and take notice of the huge 42-inch snow base alongside the road, which is the most snow seen in this area in many, many years.

Elsewhere, the total snowfall this season is 203 inches at the Summit at Snoqualmie; 283 inches at Stevens Pass Resort; 255 inches at Crystal Mountain Resort; 279 to 312 inches at White Pass Ski Area; and 292 inches at Whistler Blackcomb Resort in British Columbia.

The Loup Loup Ski Bowl – located between Twisp and Okanogan on Highway 20 – is open Wednesday, and Friday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. with a 38-inch base. The Hurricane Ridge Ski and Snowboard Area in Olympic National Park is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather conditions permitting.

In Montana, Whitefish Resort is open daily with an 89-inch base (7 inches new snow), and has 101 trails open and 10 lifts operating (night skiing offered Friday and Saturday). Big Sky Resort is open daily with a 48-inch base and 72-inch base on the upper summit (2 to 5 inches new snow). Both areas are expecting more snow in the days ahead, and it was snow heavily on Thursday.

Open daily in British Columbia are Cypress (132-inch base); Whistler Blackcomb (105); Mount Seymour (103-138); Grouse (102-124); Whitewater (96); Mount Washington (74-80); Revelstoke (63-82); Hudson Bay Mountain (43-67); Big White (73); Sun Peaks (56-69); Silver Star (43-70); Kicking Horse (34-65); Fernie Alpine (43-92); Panorama Mountain (37-55); and Red Mountain Resort (72).

Open daily unless noted otherwise in Idaho are Lookout Pass (112-129 was closed on Thursday); Schweitzer Mountain (64-90); Tamarack (43-70); Sun Valley (100-146); Brundage Mountain (60-78); Bogus Basin (70-76 was closed on Thursday); Silver Mountain (60-70 was closed on Thursday); and Pomerelle (117-131 was closed on Thursday).

Open daily unless noted otherwise in Oregon are Mount Hood Meadows (105-175); Mount Bachelor (110-133); Mount Ashland (95-128 was closed on Thursday); Willamette Pass (75-112 was closed on Thursday); Hoodoo Ski Area (94); Timberline (128); and Mount Hood Ski Bowl (71-81).

