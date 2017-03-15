A trout plant of roughly 63,400 is underway in 18 year-round lakes in King, Snohomish, Whatcom, San Juan, Skagit and Island counties.

While the rain never seems to end, always remember the fish aren’t seeking out sunny skies, and action is building for trout, chinook and bottom-fish.

A trout plant of roughly 63,400 is underway in 18 year-round lakes in King, Snohomish, Whatcom, San Juan, Skagit and Island counties with some already stocked. This comes on top of 915,000 planted in 35 year-round lakes this past fall.

“I expect some good fishing in Green, Meridian, Beaver, Ballinger and Shoecraft as those are the four larger bodies of water getting a good sizable plant of fish,” said Justin Spinelli, a state Fish and Wildlife biologist in Mill Creek.

In King County, Beaver Lake was planted on Monday with 7,053 trout; Alice got 1,281 on March 6; and Rattlesnake received 3,000 on March 6. Others being planted this month are Green, 10,000, and Meridian, 8,000.

In Snohomish County: Cassidy, 3,475 on March 6-7. Others on the plant list include Ballinger, 9,000; Gissburg North, 500; Gissburg South, 1,500; Ketchum, 2,000; Lost (Devil’s Lake) near Maltby, 1,500; Panther, 1,500; and Shoecraft, 7,000.

In Pierce County, American was planted with 4,922 trout on March 6. In Skagit County: Grandy, 2,000 on March 10. In Clark County: Battle Ground, 2,000 on March 8; Klineline, 1,200 on March 6; and Lacamas, 4,000 on March 7. In Cowlitz County: Horseshoe, 9,400 on March 9.

Others getting plants this month are Egg, 600, and Hummel, 1,000 in San Juan County, and Squalicum, 1,000 in Whatcom County. An extensive fish kill last fall on Lone Lake in Island County will be heavily stocked to make up for the loss with 1,000 planted last month, and another 3,000 this month.

The spring chinook action along the Lower Columbia continues to build this week although poor water conditions could make success somewhat dicey.

“Effort increased, but the catch rate remained about the same as last week,” Joe Hymer, a state Fish and Wildlife biologist reported. “Looks like more tough fishing ahead, with the Columbia gauge at Vancouver expected to hit flood stage by Thursday.”

During March 6-12, 2,601 angler trips produced a catch of 24 spring chinook (19 kept and five released).

The Lower Columbia spring chinook fishery is open through April 6 for boat and bank fishing from mouth at Buoy 10 upstream to Beacon Rock, and bank fishing only from Beacon Rock to Bonneville Dam.

The coastal bottom-fishing season opened this past weekend, and in between storms success for black rockfish and lingcod has been very good.

The ports of Ilwaco, Westport and La Push are open through Oct. 21 for bottom-fish including lingcod; and Neah Bay is open through Oct. 21 for bottom-fish except the lingcod fishery opens April 16 through Oct. 15.