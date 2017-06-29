To celebrate the park's 79th birthday, we took a look in our photo archive.

Olympic National Park was created on June 29, 1938, after Congress created the park.

On that day in The Seattle Daily Times, President Franklin D. Roosevelt said: “The establishment of this new national park will be of interest to everybody in the country. Its scenery and its remarkable tree growth are well worth seeing, and it is worth addition to the splendid national parks which have already been created in many parts of the country.”

The park was created with land from the Mount Olympus National Monument, set aside by President Theodore Roosevelt, as well as parts of the Olympic National Forest.

FDR continued, “In the future the new Olympic National Park may be extended in area by adding lands acquired by gift or purchase.”