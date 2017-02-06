A series of storms pounded the Cascades this past weekend, and skiers and snowboarders were waist deep in light powder with some ski resorts reporting 4 feet or more of snow.
Now the bad news is all the build-up of snow has made access dicey on roadways from Seattle to the ski slopes. In fact, the state Department of Transportation reported I-90 was closed Monday morning eastbound at North Bend and westbound at Ellensburg due to high avalanche danger, and tree mitigation work has closed the road to Mount Baker.
There wasn’t an estimated time available yet for when I-90 would reopen to allow skiers up to the Summit at Snoqualmie Ski Areas; and the Mount Baker Ski Area will be closed Monday. For more information, go to http://www.wsdot.com/traffic/trafficalerts/default.aspx.
An upper level low pressure has stalled off the coast, and will continue to bring light to moderate snow showers early Monday with a flurry of more intense periods Monday afternoon and night.
The cold air mass that drifted south from British Columbia will keep snow levels near sea level up to 1,500 feet with little change expected through Tuesday.
Another weather system Wednesday through Thursday could bring additional moderate to heavy snowfall, and then mostly sunny skies by Friday.
Expected snowfall amounts Monday through Thursday are 20 to 34 inches at Mount Baker; 31 to 51 inches at Stevens Pass; 10 to 20 inches at Alpental at the Summit at Snoqualmie; 20 to 36 inches at Crystal Mountain; and 11 to 23 inches at White Pass.
The total snowfall this season is 397 inches at Mount Baker Ski Area (record was 1,140 inches in the 1998-99 season, and runner-up was 857 inches in 2010-11); 203 inches at the Summit at Snoqualmie; 265 inches at Stevens Pass Resort; 246 inches at Crystal Mountain Resort; 266 to 299 inches at White Pass Ski Area; and 279 inches at Whistler Blackcomb Resort in British Columbia.
With these snow storms, many will venture to the backcountry in search of untouched powder that brings the potential of avalanches and other hazards.
When traveling in the backcountry it is important to ski or ride with a partner(s), and stay in visual contact with each other; let others know of your travel plans; avoid tree wells and keep a safe distance from trees; stay on groomed runs; and avoid unmarked areas in off boundary areas of ski resorts. For more information, go to www.deepsnowsafety.org.
The Loup Loup Ski Bowl – located between Twisp and Okanogan on Highway 20 – is open Wednesday, and Friday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. with a 38-inch base. The Hurricane Ridge Ski and Snowboard Area in Olympic National Park is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather conditions permitting.
In Montana, Whitefish Resort is open daily with a 86-inch base (11 to 14 inches new snow), and has 101 trails open and 10 lifts operating (night skiing offered Friday and Saturday). Big Sky Resort is open daily with a 42-inch base and 63-inch base on the upper summit (trace of new snow). Both areas are expecting more snow to fall this week.
Open daily in British Columbia are Cypress (122-inch base); Whistler Blackcomb (99); Mount Seymour (103-132); Grouse (91-118); Whitewater (81-83); Mount Washington (65-77); Revelstoke (63-79); Hudson Bay Mountain (43-67); Big White (67); Sun Peaks (53-65); Silver Star (42-65); Kicking Horse (31-63); Fernie Alpine (36-83); Panorama Mountain (41-59); and Red Mountain Resort (74).
Open daily in Idaho are Lookout Pass (106-122); Schweitzer Mountain (54-79); Tamarack (45-65); Sun Valley (96-128); Brundage Mountain (59-75); Bogus Basin (72-78); Silver Mountain (60-70); and Pomerelle (110-124).
Open daily in Oregon are Mount Hood Meadows (102-163); Mount Bachelor (106-135); Mount Ashland (95-128); Willamette Pass (75-112); Hoodoo Ski Area (79); Timberline (116); and Mount Hood Ski Bowl (59-69).
Latest snow and lift reports:
Which ski areas are open and closed:
|
|
Resort
|
Hours
|
Base
|
|Summit West, Snoqualmie
|Open: 4pm-10pm Wednesday to Friday, and Feb. 15-17; 9am-10pm Saturday, and Feb. 18; 9am-5pm Sunday, and Feb. 19; closed Monday and Tuesday, and Feb. 13-14 (10 to 18 inches new snow)
|86 inches
|
|Summit Central, Snoqualmie
|Open: 9am-10pm Monday to Saturday, and Feb. 13-18; 9am-5pm Sunday, and Feb. 19 (10 to 18 inches new snow)
|86 inches
|
|Summit East, Snoqualmie
|Open: 9am-4pm Saturday and Sunday, and Feb. 18-19; closed Monday to Friday, and Feb. 13-17 (10 to 18 inches new snow)
|86 inches
|
|Nordic Center, Snoqualmie
|Open: 9am-4pm Friday to Sunday, and Feb. 17-19; closed Monday to Thursday, and Feb. 13-16 (10 to 18 inches new snow)
|86 inches
|
|Alpental, Snoqualmie
|Open: 9am-10pm Tuesday to Saturday, and Feb. 14-18; 9am-4pm Sunday, and Feb. 19; closed Monday and Feb. 13 (10 to 18 inches new snow)
|97-129 inches
|
|Mount Baker Ski Area
|Open daily: 9am-3:30pm (4 to 9 inches new snow)
|137-197 inches
|
|Crystal Mountain
|Open daily: 9am-4pm (12 to 19 inches new snow)
|56-80 inches
|
|Stevens Pass
|Open daily: 9am-4pm; night skiing until 10 pm Wednesday to Sunday, and Feb. 15-20 (9 to 12 inches new snow)
|81-101 inches
|
|White Pass
|Open daily: 8:45am-4pm (18 to 23 inches new snow)
|90-104 inches
|
|Mission Ridge Ski & Board
|Open: 9am-4pm; closed Tuesday and Wednesday; and night skiing until 8 p.m. on Saturdays only (9 to 11 inches new snow)
|42-45 inches
|
|49° North Mountain
|Open: 9am-3:30pm Friday to Tuesday; closed Wednesday and Thursday (10 to 15 inches new snow)
|81-119 inches
|
|Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard
|Open: 9am-4pm Sunday and Monday; 9am-9:30pm Wednesday to Saturday; closed Monday and Tuesday (9 inches new snow)
|54-69 inches
|
|Ski Bluewood
|Open: 9am-4pm Wednesday to Sunday (3 to 6 inches new snow)
|57-73 inches
|
|Whistler-Blackcomb
|Open daily: 9am-5pm (1 inch new snow)
|99 inches
|
|Mt. Bachelor
|Open daily: 9am-4pm (5 inches new snow)
|106-135 inches
|
|Leavenworth Winter Sports Club
|Open: All nordic trails open daily; tubing open 3pm-7pm Wednesday and Friday, and 9:30am-5pm Saturday and Sunday; ski hill open 3pm-8pm Wednesday and Friday, 9:30am-5pm Saturday to Sunday (6 inches new snow)
|31 inches
|
|Methow Trails
|Open daily: All nordic trails open at Sun Mountain, Rendezvous, Winthrop (Bob is closed) and Mazama (4 to 6 inches new snow)
|32 inches
