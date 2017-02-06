A series of storms pounded the Cascades this past weekend, and skiers and snowboarders were waist deep in light powder with some ski resorts reporting 4 feet or more of snow.

Now the bad news is all the build-up of snow has made access dicey on roadways from Seattle to the ski slopes. In fact, the state Department of Transportation reported I-90 was closed Monday morning eastbound at North Bend and westbound at Ellensburg due to high avalanche danger, and tree mitigation work has closed the road to Mount Baker.

There wasn’t an estimated time available yet for when I-90 would reopen to allow skiers up to the Summit at Snoqualmie Ski Areas; and the Mount Baker Ski Area will be closed Monday. For more information, go to http://www.wsdot.com/traffic/trafficalerts/default.aspx.

An upper level low pressure has stalled off the coast, and will continue to bring light to moderate snow showers early Monday with a flurry of more intense periods Monday afternoon and night.

The cold air mass that drifted south from British Columbia will keep snow levels near sea level up to 1,500 feet with little change expected through Tuesday.

Another weather system Wednesday through Thursday could bring additional moderate to heavy snowfall, and then mostly sunny skies by Friday.

Expected snowfall amounts Monday through Thursday are 20 to 34 inches at Mount Baker; 31 to 51 inches at Stevens Pass; 10 to 20 inches at Alpental at the Summit at Snoqualmie; 20 to 36 inches at Crystal Mountain; and 11 to 23 inches at White Pass.

The total snowfall this season is 397 inches at Mount Baker Ski Area (record was 1,140 inches in the 1998-99 season, and runner-up was 857 inches in 2010-11); 203 inches at the Summit at Snoqualmie; 265 inches at Stevens Pass Resort; 246 inches at Crystal Mountain Resort; 266 to 299 inches at White Pass Ski Area; and 279 inches at Whistler Blackcomb Resort in British Columbia.

With these snow storms, many will venture to the backcountry in search of untouched powder that brings the potential of avalanches and other hazards.

When traveling in the backcountry it is important to ski or ride with a partner(s), and stay in visual contact with each other; let others know of your travel plans; avoid tree wells and keep a safe distance from trees; stay on groomed runs; and avoid unmarked areas in off boundary areas of ski resorts. For more information, go to www.deepsnowsafety.org.

The Loup Loup Ski Bowl – located between Twisp and Okanogan on Highway 20 – is open Wednesday, and Friday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. with a 38-inch base. The Hurricane Ridge Ski and Snowboard Area in Olympic National Park is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather conditions permitting.

In Montana, Whitefish Resort is open daily with a 86-inch base (11 to 14 inches new snow), and has 101 trails open and 10 lifts operating (night skiing offered Friday and Saturday). Big Sky Resort is open daily with a 42-inch base and 63-inch base on the upper summit (trace of new snow). Both areas are expecting more snow to fall this week.

Open daily in British Columbia are Cypress (122-inch base); Whistler Blackcomb (99); Mount Seymour (103-132); Grouse (91-118); Whitewater (81-83); Mount Washington (65-77); Revelstoke (63-79); Hudson Bay Mountain (43-67); Big White (67); Sun Peaks (53-65); Silver Star (42-65); Kicking Horse (31-63); Fernie Alpine (36-83); Panorama Mountain (41-59); and Red Mountain Resort (74).

Open daily in Idaho are Lookout Pass (106-122); Schweitzer Mountain (54-79); Tamarack (45-65); Sun Valley (96-128); Brundage Mountain (59-75); Bogus Basin (72-78); Silver Mountain (60-70); and Pomerelle (110-124).

Open daily in Oregon are Mount Hood Meadows (102-163); Mount Bachelor (106-135); Mount Ashland (95-128); Willamette Pass (75-112); Hoodoo Ski Area (79); Timberline (116); and Mount Hood Ski Bowl (59-69).

Latest snow and lift reports:

Which ski areas are open and closed: