Chum salmon are returning in big numbers and fishing is expected to be good until Thanksgiving.

While Husky football fans are barking with excitement about their team’s remarkable season, thousands of anglers are howling with delight about a decent run of dog salmon.

Chum — better known as dog salmon for their toothy jaw line at spawning time — are one of the last of migrating salmon returning to local waters.

“Our current South Sound in-season update models are predicting a run size a bit below our preseason forecast of 526,000, somewhere in the mid- to high-400,000 (range),” said Aaron Dufault, a state Fish and Wildlife biologist. “Historically we should start to see decent numbers showing up this week in-river.”

The fall chum forecast is 1,186,789 (415,561 hatchery and 771,228 wild) for Puget Sound and Hood Canal, and returns of a million plus have become common for more than three decades.

In Hood Canal alone, the chum-run size forecast is a decent 489,698, which is close to historical averages.

This has created some good times in Hood Canal where this past week bank anglers at the Hoodsport Hatchery terminal fishery area averaged one to two chum per rod.

“Chum salmon are returning in large numbers, and fishing is very good,” said a Hoodsport hatchery spokesman. “Chum fishing will remain strong until Thanksgiving.”

Anglers heading to Hoodsport should be aware that a tribal beach purse-seine fishery occurs on Tuesdays and Thursdays, along with other optional fishing days.

For about two weeks, anglers in deep southern Puget Sound have been finding glory moments for chum at Kennedy Creek estuary in Totten Inlet and Johns Creek estuary in Oakland Bay.

Target good locations such as Chico Creek estuary in Dyes Inlet; Curly Creek estuary near Southworth; North Bay near Allyn; Perry Creek in Eld Inlet; Whatcom Creek in Bellingham; McLane Creek; Eagle Creek south of Potlatch State Park; and public-access shores off Highway 101 from Eldon to Hoodsport.

Boat anglers pursuing hatchery chinook in central and northern Puget Sound are seeing big schools of chum rolling and jumping at Point No Point and Pilot Point off Kitsap Peninsula’s north east side; Possession Bar; Kingston; Jefferson Head; northeast side of Blake Island, Colvos Passage; Tacoma area near point Defiance Park; Gig Harbor’s outer shoreline; West Point south of Shilshole Bay; and Point Monroe off north side of Bainbridge Island.

Chum salmon fishing is appealing to a wide-range of anglers in that it doesn’t take expensive or state-of-the-art fishing gear nor a boat. Some of the best action happens close to the shoreline — the main migration path of chum — where they stage before moving into spawning areas and streams.

As for gear, one of the more proven tactics is casting a float or bobber with a small firecracker-sized cut-plug herring on a weighted leader with a tandem 1/0-size salmon hook. A mini plastic squid behind a chrome dodger also works well. Fly anglers also get their share of chum tossing shrimp, egg-sucking leech, clouser, popper and flash-fly in pink, chartreuse, fuchsia, lime green or purple colored-patterns.

Central Sound crab fishing closing early

It was a summer to remember for Dungeness crab fishing in many parts of Puget Sound and Hood Canal, but some locations are struggling during the fall/winter season. State Fish and Wildlife has decided to close central Puget Sound (Marine Catch Area 10) at 6 p.m. on Nov. 15, which is six weeks sooner than expected due to a low abundance of Dungeness crab.

South-central Puget Sound (11) and southern Puget Sound (13) will not reopen this winter.

Harvest numbers from the summer crab fishery in Areas 11 and 13 indicate sport crabbers have reached their season quota, state fisheries reported, and were also taking steps to protect populations in all three marine areas.

Crab fishing is open daily through Dec. 31 in Strait of Juan de Fuca (4, 5 and 6); San Juan Island (7); east side of Whidbey Island (8-1 and 8-2); northern Puget Sound (9); and Hood Canal (12).

“We’re probably looking at a summer season similar to last year (which was a record-sized catch),” said Rich Childers, the state Fish and Wildlife shellfish manager. “I think it was a good summer for crab with the exception of (south-central and southern Puget Sound, and south end of Hood Canal), which weren’t that good.”

Daily limit is five male Dungeness crab in hard-shell condition with a minimum carapace width of 6¼ inches. An additional six red rock crab may be kept daily, and must measure at least 5 inches across widest part of the shell.