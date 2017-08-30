All trails and camps are open, but most fires are prohibited in a wide swath of the North Cascades National Park Service Complex

All trails and camps are open in the North Cascades National Park Service Complex, park officials announced Wednesday, after containment of the 3.3-acre Thunder Junction Fire. The fire’s cause remains under investigation.

Because of ongoing fire danger, the National Park Service has banned campfires or the ignition of wood, briquettes or any fuel in fire pits, fire pans and barbeque grills in Lake Chelan National Recreation Area and the area of North Cascades National Park located in Chelan County. This includes all National Park Service lands south and east of Cascade Pass, Park Creek Pass and Rainy Pass as well as the entire Stehekin Valley. Stoves or grills that are solely fueled by liquid petroleum fuels are allowed in all locations.

In the areas of North Cascades National Park Service Complex unaffected by this ban, campfires are permitted in established fire pits. Check with surrounding agencies and counties for any additional fire restrictions.