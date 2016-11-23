Crystal Mountain and Mount Baker announced they will open Friday, and others could follow soon if enough snow falls.

Skiers and snowboarders looking for a post-Thanksgiving journey to the hillsides will have some options locally as well as to the north in British Columbia and to south in Oregon.

Crystal Mountain Resort and Mount Baker Ski Area announced their official opening date is Friday, and other areas are banking the upcoming Thanksgiving storm will be enough for a possible weekend opener.

“It’s going to be a limited opener on Friday with the gondola, Green Valley and Discovery lifts operating,” said Tiana Anderson, the sales and marketing director at Crystal Mountain Resort. “We’re expecting more snow from this next storm, so that will make for some really good conditions. We will be open daily from here on out, and plan to open more lifts and runs as conditions permit.”

To the north, the Mount Baker Ski Area opens Friday for daily operations, and Whistler-Blackcomb Resort in British Columbia is also open daily with limited operations.

“We got a good amount of snow, and the forecast says this next storm will be significant and could bring up to 20 inches more,” said Amy Trowbridge, the marketing director at Mount Baker Ski Area. “If we get the expected snowfall on Thanksgiving then we could expand operations by Saturday and have both bases operating.”

The plan Friday is to open the Heather Meadows Base with Chairs 1, 2 and 3 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Whistler-Blackcomb Resort is open daily with 10 to 14 inches of new snow covering the slopes, and a solid base of 50 inches at the Pig Alley weather station. The mountain has received 57 inches of snow since Nov. 1. Lifts open are the Whistler Village gondola, Emerald Express, Big Red Express and Franz’s Chair.

Elsewhere, Mission Ridge, Stevens Pass and White Pass will see what this next storm brings, and will have a better idea by Friday of possibly opening by this weekend.

“It is still up in the air, but we got a couple inches of snow from top to bottom, and have the snowmaking to boost things,” said Tony Hickok, the spokesman at Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort that is celebrating its 50th anniversary of operations. “We are holding out hope that we can open by Saturday or Sunday, and if not then we’ll shoot for Dec. 2.”

At Stevens Pass Resort, Chris Danforth, the vice president of marketing and sales, reports an outlook of opening sooner than later.

“There’s definitely a good chance, but we don’t know yet if it is going to be Friday, Saturday or Sunday,” Danforth said. “We’ll have a better idea by Friday, and if I were a betting man I’d say Saturday. We’re expecting anywhere from 12 to 18 inches of new snow on Thanksgiving.”

Kathleen Goyette, the marketing director at the White Pass Ski Area, says they’re doing the snow dance and will assess the situation by Friday.

At the Summit at Snoqualmie, there is 13 inches of snow at the summit of Alpental, and 2 inches on the base of Summit West and Alpental.

Elsewhere, Sun Valley in Idaho opened Thursday. In Oregon, Mount Bachelor will open one lift on Friday; Timberline Resort will operate two lifts through Sunday; and Mount Hood Meadows is poised to open Friday.

The Northwest Avalanche Center issued a winter storm warning, and is predicting the initial vigorous front to hit the Cascades Thursday and into Friday with moderate to heavy snow accumulations of 1 to 3 feet. Mount Baker and Whistler-Blackcomb are expected to benefit the most from this storm.

The snow level varies between 2,000 and 4,000 feet in the northern and central Cascades, 3,000 to 5,000 feet in the southern Cascades.

While a prayer or dance to the snow gods might be helpful, the general outlook this winter calls for plenty of snow to cover the hillsides.