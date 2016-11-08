Washington's state parks, national parks and national forests are waiving admission fees in honor of veterans.

Need to decompress after the election? Plan a day this Friday to explore a park or forest — and thank any veterans you meet. In observance of Veterans Day, Nov. 11, all state parks, national parks and national forests across Washington will offer free admission to all on Friday.

Washington state parks will be accessible that day without the need for a Discovery Pass, usually required of day visitors. (The day pass usually costs $10; an annual pass is $30.)

All national parks, including Mount Rainier and Olympic national parks, will waive the gate fee, which is usually $25 per vehicle.

National forests will allow free parking at trailheads and other fee sites, including many picnic areas, boat launches and visitor centers, that normally require a National Forest Day Pass (usually $5 per vehicle) or Northwest Forest Pass ($30 annually).