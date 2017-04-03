Share story

Mark Yuasa
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Skiers and snowboarders can expect a mixed bag of weather in the days ahead, and look for great opportunities in the weeks ahead with the deep snow coverage at all ski resorts.

An upper high pressure ridge means mostly sunny and warmer days through Tuesday, before another weather system brings light precipitation late Tuesday through Thursday. Higher elevation ski areas like Mount Baker, Stevens Pass and Crystal Mountain could see snow in the higher hillsides. The freezing level will hover between 4,500 and 7,000 feet.

A skier soaks up the spectacular views of the mountain ranges at Whistler-Blackcomb Resort. Photo courtesy of Mitch Winton at Coast Mountain Photography.
A reminder that maintenance like trail grooming work and plowing parking lots at state Sno-Parks has ended, but cross country skiing, snowshoeing and snowmobiling will remain in operation. Portable restrooms may remain available at some Sno-Parks.

Sno-Park Permits are valid through the end of April, but many state parks may require just the Discover Pass after March 31. The Winter Recreation Program manages Sno-Parks on lands owned or managed by other agencies, like the U.S. Forest Service. Details: www.parks.state.wa.us/Winter.

In Montana, Whitefish Resort is open daily with a 129-inch base, and has 83 trails with seven lifts open. Big Sky Resort is open daily with a 50- to 75-inch base (1 to 2 inches new snow).

A cross-country skier treks through the Echo Ridge Nordic Ski Area.
Open daily in British Columbia are Cypress (189-inch base); Whistler-Blackcomb (133); Mount Seymour (131-256); Grouse (137-171); Whitewater (139-141); Mount Washington (78-118); Revelstoke (117); Hudson Bay (42-63); Big White (115); Sun Peaks (82-99); Silver Star (68-108); Kicking Horse (31-97); Fernie (24-128); Panorama (19-61); and Red (closed for the season).

Open daily in Idaho are Lookout Pass (127-143); Schweitzer (58-118); Tamarack (21-105, closed on Monday); Sun Valley (48-105); Brundage Mountain (56-99); Bogus Basin (65-71); Silver (74-78); and Pomerelle (146-161, open weekends only).

Open daily in Oregon are Mount Hood Meadows (124-207); Mount Bachelor (118-157); Mount Ashland (92-168, closed on Monday); Willamette Pass (75-112, closed on Monday); Hoodoo (94-97); Timberline (177); and Mount Hood Ski Bowl (68-85, closed on Monday).

Latest snow and lift reports:

Which ski areas are open and closed:

Resort

Hours

Base
Summit West, Snoqualmie Closed: Monday through April 16 (no new snow) 82 inches
Summit Central, Snoqualmie Open: 9am-4pm Monday through Sunday, and April 15-16; closed April 10-14 (no new snow) 82 inches
Summit East, Snoqualmie Closed: Monday through April 16 (no new snow) 82 inches
Nordic and Tubing Center, Snoqualmie Closed: Monday through April 16; inner-tubing area open 9am-3:30pm Saturday and Sunday (no new snow) 82 inches
Alpental, Snoqualmie Closed: Monday through Thursday, and April 10-14; open 9am-4pm Thursday to Sunday, and April 15-16 (no new snow) 102-187 inches
Mount Baker Ski Area Open daily: 9am-3:30pm (no new snow) 190-239 inches
Crystal Mountain Open daily: 9am-4pm (no new snow) 71-102 inches
Stevens Pass Open daily: 9am-4pm Monday through April 9, April 14-16; closed April 10-13 (2 inches new snow) 102-123 inches
White Pass Open daily: 8:45am-4pm (no new snow) 83-120 inches
Mission Ridge Ski & Board Closed: Monday through Wednesday, and April 10-12; open 9am-4pm Thursday through Sunday, and April 13-16 (no new snow) 53-57 inches
49° North Mountain Open: 9am-4pm Friday through Sunday (trace new snow) 47-124 inches
Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Clsoed: Monday and Tuesday; open 9am-4pm Wednesday through Sunday (no new snow) 55-92 inches
Ski Bluewood Closed: Monday through Friday; open 9am-4pm Saturday and Sunday (no new snow) 54-87 inches
Whistler-Blackcomb Open daily: 9am-5pm (no new snow) 133 inches
Mt. Bachelor Open daily: 9am-4pm (no new snow) 118-157 inches
Leavenworth Winter Sports Club Closed for the season
  NA
Methow Trails Open daily: Most trails open at Sun Mountain, Rendezvous, Winthrop and Mazama (no new snow) 12 inches
Mark Yuasa: 206-464-8780 or myuasa@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @markkyuasa. Mark Yuasa covers fishing and outdoors in the Pacific Northwest.