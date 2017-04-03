Skiers and snowboarders can expect a mixed bag of weather in the days ahead, and look for great opportunities in the weeks ahead with the deep snow coverage at all ski resorts.

An upper high pressure ridge means mostly sunny and warmer days through Tuesday, before another weather system brings light precipitation late Tuesday through Thursday. Higher elevation ski areas like Mount Baker, Stevens Pass and Crystal Mountain could see snow in the higher hillsides. The freezing level will hover between 4,500 and 7,000 feet.

A reminder that maintenance like trail grooming work and plowing parking lots at state Sno-Parks has ended, but cross country skiing, snowshoeing and snowmobiling will remain in operation. Portable restrooms may remain available at some Sno-Parks.

Sno-Park Permits are valid through the end of April, but many state parks may require just the Discover Pass after March 31. The Winter Recreation Program manages Sno-Parks on lands owned or managed by other agencies, like the U.S. Forest Service. Details: www.parks.state.wa.us/Winter.

In Montana, Whitefish Resort is open daily with a 129-inch base, and has 83 trails with seven lifts open. Big Sky Resort is open daily with a 50- to 75-inch base (1 to 2 inches new snow).

Open daily in British Columbia are Cypress (189-inch base); Whistler-Blackcomb (133); Mount Seymour (131-256); Grouse (137-171); Whitewater (139-141); Mount Washington (78-118); Revelstoke (117); Hudson Bay (42-63); Big White (115); Sun Peaks (82-99); Silver Star (68-108); Kicking Horse (31-97); Fernie (24-128); Panorama (19-61); and Red (closed for the season).

Open daily in Idaho are Lookout Pass (127-143); Schweitzer (58-118); Tamarack (21-105, closed on Monday); Sun Valley (48-105); Brundage Mountain (56-99); Bogus Basin (65-71); Silver (74-78); and Pomerelle (146-161, open weekends only).

Open daily in Oregon are Mount Hood Meadows (124-207); Mount Bachelor (118-157); Mount Ashland (92-168, closed on Monday); Willamette Pass (75-112, closed on Monday); Hoodoo (94-97); Timberline (177); and Mount Hood Ski Bowl (68-85, closed on Monday).

