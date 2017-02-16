The atmospheric river is coming to an end, and skiers and snowboarders should see an improvement heading into the holiday weekend.

An upper level trough is expected to bring much cooler temperatures as rain showers fade away by late Thursday, and look for some new snow to fall over the next few days, with mostly cloudy skies. The freezing level will drop from 4,500 feet early Friday down to 3,500 to 2,000 feet late Friday and into Saturday.

In a 24-hour period ending Thursday, Mount Baker was hit with 4.5 inches of rain, and at Crystal Mountain/Paradise about 3 inches puddled up on the ground. Despite all the wetness, snow-base coverage at ski resorts remains solid and well above average.

The Summit at Snoqualmie and Mount Baker were closed on Thursday, but plan to reopen by Friday for normal operations. Crystal Mountain Resort was open Thursday, but the Northway lift was closed due to avalanche danger and Chair 6 was under evaluation. Stevens Pass Resort and White Pass Ski Area were open Thursday with limited operations.

Those looking for a powder fix should make plans to hit the slopes on Sunday and Monday. Expected snowfall amounts Friday through Sunday are 6 to 12 inches at Mount Baker; 5 to 11 inches at Stevens Pass; 3 to 4 inches at Alpental at the Summit at Snoqualmie; 4 to 7 inches at Crystal Mountain; and 4 to 9 inches at White Pass.

The total snowfall this season is 397 inches at Mount Baker Ski Area (record was 1,140 inches in the 1998-99 season, and runner-up was 857 inches in 2010-11); 242 inches at the Summit at Snoqualmie; 265 inches at Stevens Pass Resort; 260 inches at Crystal Mountain Resort; 286 to 319 inches at White Pass Ski Area; and 307 inches at Whistler Blackcomb Resort in British Columbia.

The Loup Loup Ski Bowl – located between Twisp and Okanogan on Highway 20 – is open Wednesday, and Friday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. with a 51-inch base. The Hurricane Ridge Ski and Snowboard Area in Olympic National Park is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather conditions permitting.

Look for marginal to fair cross-country trail conditions until it gets colder and new snow accumulates at Lake Wenatchee State Park; Scottish Lakes High Camp; Paradise in Mount Rainier National Park; Mazama; Echo Ridge; Methow Valley; Leavenworth Winter Sports Club; White Pass; Stevens Pass; and Cabin Creek, east of Snoqualmie off I-90.

The gate at Longmire to Paradise in Mount Rainier National was open with traction tires advised on Thursday. All vehicles are required to carry tire chains. The Paradise snow-play area — the only location in the park where sledding is allowed — is open along with snowshoeing, snowboarding, cross-country skiing and back-country activity.

Also at Paradise, the Henry M. Jackson Memorial Visitor Center is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekends only, and this Monday. The Longmire area is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and includes the museum and National Park Inn. For details, call 360-569-2275 or go to mtrainierguestservices.com.

Ranger-guided snowshoe walks at Paradise are held through March 26 on weekends and holidays when the visitor center is open. Walks are conducted at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sign-ups are on a first-come, first-served basis, and begin one hour in advance of each walk at the Jackson Visitor Center. Overnight winter camping is allowed in many areas of the park with a valid permit, but access depends on road conditions and snow depth. For details, call 360-569-6575.

Other inner-tubing or sledding and snowshoeing options are the Summit at Snoqualmie tubing center; Lake Wenatchee State Park; Leavenworth Winter Sports Club; Hurricane Ridge; Stevens Pass; Lower Gold Creek Basin; Lake Wenatchee State Park; Suncadia Tubing Hill near Cle Elum; Echo Valley; and sno-parks at Hyak, Oldham Pass and Lake Wenatchee.

Ranger-guided guided snowshoe walks are also offered at the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest and Hurricane Ridge. Snowshoe rentals are available at the Summit at Snoqualmie and Stevens Pass Resort with accessible trails nearby.

In Montana, Whitefish Resort is open daily with an 87-inch base (2 inches new snow), and has 101 trails and 10 lifts open with night skiing offered Friday and Saturday. Big Sky Resort is open daily with a 46-inch base and 69-inch base on the upper summit.

Open daily in British Columbia are Cypress (125-inch base); Whistler-Blackcomb (100); Mount Seymour (91-132); Grouse (102-124); Whitewater (98-99); Mount Washington (67-88); Revelstoke (89); Hudson Bay (43-67); Big White (72); Sun Peaks (56-69); Silver Star (43-69); Kicking Horse (38-74); Fernie (43-88); Panorama (36-54); and Red (24-72).

Open daily in Idaho are Lookout Pass (98-106); Schweitzer (52-84); Tamarack (36-61); Sun Valley (82-144); Brundage Mountain (51-72); Bogus Basin (70-76, closed on Thursday); Silver (60-70); and Pomerelle (110-121).

Open daily in Oregon are Mount Hood Meadows (93-161); Mount Bachelor (99-131); Mount Ashland (91-137, closed on Thursday); Willamette Pass (75-112, closed on Thursday); Hoodoo (80); Timberline (114); and Mount Hood Ski Bowl (52-65).

