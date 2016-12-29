The first half of the ski and snowboard season will end on a high note as a winter weather advisory remains in effect for the northern Cascades while areas to the south will see less of an impact.

Look for moderate to heavy snowfall in coming days with more than a foot along the northwestern slopes at Mount Baker and Stevens Pass. Light rain or snow is expected in the southern Cascades. The freezing level will simulate a rollercoaster, especially in the southern part of our mountains where it jumps between 2,000 and 7,500 feet, then plummets late Friday to between sea level and 1,500 feet.

There will be a brief break in the weather Friday and early Saturday with excellent skiing conditions and sunny skies before a second wave of snow arrives late Saturday, dropping knee-deep soft and fluffy powder on the hillsides. High pressure will build over the region creating a much chillier and drier air pattern through early next week.

Expected snowfall totals through Sunday are 9 to 19 inches at Mount Baker and Stevens Pass; 6 to 11 inches at Alpental at the Summit at Snoqualmie; 7 to 12 inches at Crystal Mountain (where strong winds early Thursday had the gondola on standby); and 4 to 9 inches at White Pass.

All ski areas are in holiday operation with plenty of fun activities scheduled heading into the new year.

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Alpental from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. with live music and a torchlight parade by the ski patrol. Cost is $20 for bar celebration (ages 21 and older only) with advance payment online through Dec. 29. Tickets are available at the door. Details: http://www.summitatsnoqualmie.com.

Ring in the new year at Crystal Mountain Resort with live music from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Sundeck, a fireworks display in the base area at 9 p.m., followed by a 21-and-over party in the Bullwheel with D.J. Christy. Details: https://crystalmountainresort.com.

The White Pass Ski Area is hosting a New York New Year’s Eve Party that includes a prime rib dinner (pasta option is available) and music as they celebrate 2017 with their friends in New York City at 9 p.m. Details: http://www.skiwhitepass.com.

On the Olympic Peninsula, Hurricane Ridge Ski & Snowboard Area is open Saturday through Monday. In northeastern Washington, Loup Loup Ski Bowl (21-inch base) is open daily from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. through Monday. Nordic skiing and snowshoeing on Bear Mountain, South Summit and around the base area is open with some trails groomed.

The Paradise snow-play area at Mount Rainier National Park is open, restricted to soft sliding devices such as inner tubes or plastic discs. Snowshoeing, snowboarding and cross-country skiing are allowed. Ranger-guided snowshoe walks are offered. Be sure to check the web site for road closures or delays. Details: 360-569-6575 or http://mtrainierguestservices.com.

The tubing center at the Summit at Snoqualmie is open daily through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10:15 p.m.

Cross-country skiers will have many options at Lake Wenatchee State Park; Echo Ridge Nordic Ski Area; Methow Trails; Leavenworth Winter Sports Club; White Pass; Stevens Pass; Summit at Snoqualmie; and Cabin Creek area, located just east of Snoqualmie Pass.

In Montana, Whitefish Resort is open for the winter season with a 70-inch base and 105 trails open and 12 lifts operating.

Open daily in British Columbia are Cypress Mountain (113-inch base); Whistler Blackcomb Resort (76); Mount Seymour (100-109); Grouse Mountain (83-103); Whitewater Ski Resort (76); Mount Washington Alpine Resort (55-61); Revelstoke Mountain Resort (37-75); Hudson Bay Mountain (37-46); Big White (58); Sun Peaks (43-53); Silver Star (35-57); Kicking Horse (20-70); Fernie Alpine (33-72); Panorama Mountain (16-33); and Red Mountain Resort (55).

Open daily in Idaho are Lookout Pass (86-103); Schweitzer Mountain Resort (34-53); Tamarack Resort (34-47); Sun Valley (46-60); Brundage Mountain Resort (40-58); Bogus Basin (43); Silver Mountain (39-44); and Pomerelle Mountain Resort (52-64).

Open daily in Oregon are Mount Hood Meadows (79-126); Mount Bachelor (78-97); Mount Hood Skibowl (53-67); Timberline Lodge (120); Mount Ashland (44-58); Cooper Spur (24); Willamette Pass (52-84); and Hoodoo Ski Area (67).

Latest snow and lift reports:

Which ski areas are open and closed: