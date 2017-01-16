Say aloha to the sunshine as wild weather is forecast with snow initially falling late Monday, and then quickly shifts to gusty winds, heavy rain and a high avalanche danger, which won’t be a pretty sight on the hillsides for skiers and snowboarders.

A winter storm watch has been issued for the northern Cascades with 10 to 13 inches of snow expected at places like Mount Baker and Stevens Pass late Monday through Tuesday with a snow level going from 2,500 to 6,000 feet.

Most other ski areas will feel much wetter effects from a strong “atmospheric river” weather system moving over the central and southern Cascades with periods of heavy rain, strong winds and a very high freezing level jumping up to 8,500 feet in some places.

The Northwest Avalanche Center has also issued dangerous avalanche conditions developing late Monday or Tuesday with unstable snowpack. Use extreme caution when heading into the backcountry or simply avoid it until conditions become more stable.

Words of advice for backcountry travelers is to always ski or ride with a companion, and stay in visual contact with each other; let others not going with you know of your precise travel itinerary; avoid tree wells and keep a safe distance from trees; stay on groomed runs; and avoid unmarked areas in off boundary areas of ski resorts. For more information, go to www.deepsnowsafety.org.

On the positive side this is the first wet system to hit the Cascades in a long time, and with a solid snowpack will create a solid base and often timessimply seep into the snow without melting much away. It also isn’t expected to stick around for very long, and switches back to possibly more snow and colder weather by Thursday and heading into the upcoming weekend.

Snowfall totals through Thursday are 6 to 13 inches at Mount Baker; 5 to 13 inches at Stevens Pass; no snow accumulation at Alpental at the Summit at Snoqualmie; 18 to 33 inches at Crystal Mountain (mainly above 5,000 feet); and 6 to 11 inches at White Pass.

On the Olympic Peninsula, Hurricane Ridge Ski & Snowboard Area is open Saturday and Sunday. In northeastern Washington, Loup Loup Ski Bowl is open daily along with nordic skiing and snowshoeing on Bear Mountain, South Summit and around the ski base area.

The Paradise snow-play area at Mount Rainier National Park is open, restricted to soft sliding devices such as inner tubes or plastic discs. Snowshoeing, snowboarding and cross-country skiing are allowed. Ranger-guided snowshoe walks are offered. The gate to Paradise at Longmire was open on Monday, but that could change with the soggy weather in the couple days ahead. Check the web site or call for road closures or delays at 360-569-6575 or http://mtrainierguestservices.com.

Cross-country skiers have plenty of options although a more sticky grip like “klister wax” for the bottom of skis could be necessary for gliders heading into wet trail conditions at Lake Wenatchee State Park; Echo Ridge Nordic Ski Area; Methow Trails; Leavenworth Winter Sports Club; White Pass; Stevens Pass; Summit at Snoqualmie; and Cabin Creek area, located just east of Snoqualmie Pass.

In Montana, Whitefish Resort is open for the winter season with a 72-inch base, and 101 trails open and 10 lifts operating.

Open daily in British Columbia are Cypress Mountain (119-inch base); Whistler Blackcomb Resort (70); Mount Seymour (97-127); Grouse Mountain (102-130); Whitewater Ski Resort (67-68); Mount Washington Alpine Resort (55-60); Revelstoke Mountain Resort (67); Hudson Bay Mountain (30-55); Big White (62); Sun Peaks (44-57); Silver Star (33-56); Kicking Horse (22-52); Fernie Alpine (36-66); Panorama Mountain (20-36); and Red Mountain Resort (53).

Open daily in Idaho are Lookout Pass (103-121); Schweitzer Mountain Resort (34-60); Tamarack Resort (36-53); Sun Valley (78-96); Brundage Mountain Resort (44-62); Bogus Basin (56-65); Silver Mountain (50-60); and Pomerelle Mountain Resort (89-98).

Open daily in Oregon are Mount Hood Meadows (88-163); Mount Bachelor (92-118); Mount Hood Skibowl (63-74); Timberline Lodge (113); Mount Ashland (83-113); Cooper Spur (34); Willamette Pass (75-112); and Hoodoo Ski Area (78).

Latest snow and lift reports:

Which ski areas are open and closed: