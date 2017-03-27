Many are planning spring break vacations, and there will be plenty of skiing and snowboarding options heading into next month and possibly well beyond.

Winter continues to keep a tight grip on the weather despite what the calendar indicates as more snow and rain is expected to fall Tuesday through Thursday before more spring-like conditions arrive in time for this weekend.

Look for a pause in the precipitation through Monday night before another series of wet weather systems push their way across the Cascades bringing rain to the lower elevations and snow higher up. The freezing level will hover between 3,500 in the northern Cascades and 7,000 feet in the southern Cascades.

Those seeking powder should take to higher ground like Mount Baker where they’re look at 10 to 19 inches; Stevens Pass, 13 to 27 inches; Crystal Mountain, 11 to 22 inches; White Pass, 9 to 18 inches; and 9 to 18 inches at Whistler-Blackcomb in British Columbia. Lower elevation areas like The Summit at Snoqualmie look best on Tuesday when they’re forecast to get 3 to 7 inches before turning to rain as the week goes on.

The snowfall over the past few days pushed the season total to more than 735 inches, the Mount Baker Ski Area reported, and now holds to the top spot with most snowfall of any ski area in North America. Big snow periods were 115 inches in November, 207 in December, 133 in January, and a whopping 195 through March 23, and doesn’t include all the extra snow that has fallen since then. The average season total is 659 inches. The record was 1,140 inches in the 1998-99 season, and the runner-up was 857 inches in the 2010-11 season.

The majority of cross-country trails will see softer snow conditions, but grooming at some locations should keep them in good shape at Lake Wenatchee State Park; Scottish Lakes High Camp; Paradise in Mount Rainier National Park; Mazama; Echo Ridge; Methow Trails; Icicle River at Leavenworth Winter Sports Club; White Pass; Stevens Pass; and Cabin Creek, east of Snoqualmie off I-90.

In Montana, Whitefish Resort is open daily with a 127-inch base (3 inches new snow), and has 101 trails with eight lifts open. Big Sky Resort is open daily with a 47- to 71-inch base and received 1 to 2 of new snow.

Open daily in British Columbia are Cypress (165-inch base); Whistler-Blackcomb (130); Mount Seymour (132-188); Grouse (137-171); Whitewater (134-135); Mount Washington (82-88); Revelstoke (112); Hudson Bay (42-63); Big White (104); Sun Peaks (80-93); Silver Star (63-98); Kicking Horse (35-96); Fernie (63-119); Panorama (27-62); and Red (28-105).

Open daily in Idaho are Lookout Pass (127-144); Schweitzer (59-113); Tamarack (29-102); Sun Valley (48-105); Brundage Mountain (56-100); Bogus Basin (60-66); Silver (75-83); and Pomerelle (141-156).

Open daily in Oregon are Mount Hood Meadows (132-216); Mount Bachelor (126-175); Mount Ashland (97-172); Willamette Pass (75-112); Hoodoo (101); Timberline (181); and Mount Hood Ski Bowl (69-82).

Latest snow and lift reports:

Which ski areas are open and closed: