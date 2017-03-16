Don’t count on spring-like weather along the ski slopes just yet as another round of snowfall is expected mainly in higher elevation areas.

Extremely soggy weather has watered down the hillsides during the past several days, but a cooling trough crossed the state Wednesday night and an onshore flow will create mostly cloudy skies with periods of sunshine for most of Thursday.

Look for a storm track to develop bringing rain initially then shifting to snow – moderate to heavy at times – and strong winds late Friday and into early Sunday. The freezing level will bounce around from 3,500 to 7,500 feet on Friday before plummeting back down to 2,000 to 3,500 feet by this weekend.

Those hungry for fresh powder will need to make their way to higher elevation ski areas like Mount Baker where they’re expecting about 6 to 14 inches of snow, Whistler-Blackcomb Resort in British Columbia with 10 to 17 inches or Crystal Mountain with 13 to 20 inches. The majority of snow is expected between late Friday and Saturday.

The avalanche danger has started to wane, but was still listed as “moderate” near, above and below the tree-line on the Northwest Avalanche Center’s website.

When traveling in the backcountry it is important to ski or ride with a partner(s), and stay in visual contact with each other; let others know of your travel plans; avoid tree wells and keep a safe distance from trees; stay on groomed runs; and avoid unmarked areas in off boundary areas of ski resorts. For more information, go to www.deepsnowsafety.org or http://www.nwac.us/avalanche-forecast/current/.

Cross-country skiers have plenty of decent groomed options including Lake Wenatchee State Park; Scottish Lakes High Camp; Paradise in Mount Rainier National Park; Mazama; Echo Ridge; Methow Trails; Leavenworth Winter Sports Club; White Pass; Stevens Pass; and Cabin Creek, east of Snoqualmie off I-90.

The Loup Loup Ski Bowl – located between Twisp and Okanogan on Highway 20 – is open Wednesday, and Friday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. with a 40-inch base. The Hurricane Ridge Ski and Snowboard Area in Olympic National Park is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather conditions permitting.

In Montana, Whitefish Resort is open daily with a 126-inch base (1-inch new snow), and has 101 trails and 10 lifts open with night skiing offered Friday and Saturday. Big Sky Resort is open daily with a 50- to 74-inch base.

Open daily in British Columbia are Cypress (156-inch base); Whistler-Blackcomb (117); Mount Seymour (122-171); Grouse (137-171); Whitewater (118-124); Mount Washington (72-94); Revelstoke (116); Hudson Bay (42-63); Big White (94); Sun Peaks (74-87); Silver Star (57-94); Kicking Horse (43-86); Fernie (63-110); Panorama (30-60); and Red (28-94).

Open daily in Idaho are Lookout Pass (116-134); Schweitzer (65-113); Tamarack (38-102); Sun Valley (55-114); Brundage Mountain (65-101); Bogus Basin (72-78); Silver (82-94); and Pomerelle (146-160).

Open daily in Oregon are Mount Hood Meadows (118-195); Mount Bachelor (114-152); Mount Ashland (108-175, closed on Thursday); Willamette Pass (75-112); Hoodoo (93); Timberline (166); and Mount Hood Ski Bowl (68-81).

